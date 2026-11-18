The Delhi high court has upheld the President's power to impose a 'no remission' condition on a murder convict's life imprisonment, highlighting the limited scope of judicial review in clemency matters despite significant delays in processing mercy petitions.

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Key Points The Delhi high court dismissed a murder convict's plea challenging the President's order on his mercy petition.

The President's order commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment with a condition of no remission for the remainder of his natural life.

The court affirmed the limited scope of judicial review in clemency orders, stating it cannot substitute the President's opinion.

The convict, Jitendra alias Jitu Nainsingh Gehlot, was jailed since 1994 for the ghastly murders of seven persons.

The high court acknowledged an inordinate delay of more than 15 years in deciding Gehlot's mercy plea.

The Delhi high court has dismissed a murder convict's plea challenging the President's order on his mercy petition that put a caveat that he shall remain in jail for the remainder of his natural life while commuting his death sentence to life imprisonment.

The convict has been lodged in jail since 1994 for the ghastly murders of five women, one of whom was pregnant and two toddlers. The condition imposed in the President's order stated that there would be no remission of the term of his life imprisonment by any authority.

Judicial Review Of Clemency Orders

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja noted that in such orders related to clemency, there is limited scope of judicial review and the court cannot substitute the opinion of the President only on the ground that it itself may have decided the mercy petition in a different manner.

The high court noted that the President has the power to commute the death sentence of a convict and award a sentence for the remainder of natural life with no remission.

"It is not the order passed by the Hon'ble President or the Hon'ble Governor which can be made a subject of judicial review, but only the manner of exercise of such power that can be considered by the court," the court said.

The bench said once the court finds that the President had all the relevant inputs and took into consideration all relevant factors before passing the order, the court cannot substitute the opinion of the President only on the ground that it itself may have decided the Mercy Petition in a different manner.

Scope Of Court's Power

"The power exercised by this court is not of appeal but of judicial review, and the court must remain alive to the distinction between the two concepts and their scope.

"Keeping in view the above, we find no merit in the present petition. The same is, accordingly, dismissed," the court said in its judgment passed on Tuesday.

Convict's Case And Delay

The court was hearing a petition by one Jitendra alias Jitu Nainsingh Gehlot whose death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment in September 2016.

Gehlot, along with one other, was convicted and sentenced for his involvement in the murder of seven persons, including five women and two children, during a robbery at a Pune residence in August 1994.

He was awarded the death penalty by the trial court in February 1998, and it was affirmed by the Bombay high court in July 1999 and the Supreme Court in September 2000. His review petition was also dismissed.

Gehlot submitted a mercy petition before the President in June 2001. However, it was decided only on September 18, 2016, after a delay of 15 years, when the President partially allowed the plea.

Arguments And Court's Observation

The convict contended that the prohibition on further remission was unconstitutional and that the President's power under Article 72 could not override the statutory and constitutional powers of the appropriate government to grant remission.

He argued that the unexplained delay of more than 15 years in deciding his mercy petition violated his fundamental rights under Article 21.

He cited his alleged prolonged solitary confinement and claimed that relevant aspects of his background, conduct, rehabilitation and reformation had not been adequately considered.

In its judgment, the High Court acknowledged that there was an inordinate delay of more than 15 years in deciding Gehlot's mercy plea.

It observed that the prolonged delay and the period during which Gehlot remained under the shadow of the death sentence could have constituted sufficient grounds for commuting the death sentence to life imprisonment.

The bench noted that the President was conscious of the delay and that the President had the benefit of both opinions and had considered the competing views before passing the impugned order.