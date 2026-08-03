No regular FIR against girl who abused Modi at Delhi protest

The Delhi Police have clarified the status of a Zero FIR against a 15-year-old girl accused of using abusive remarks against the Prime Minister, sparking political debate and concerns over legal process.

IMAGE: The girl who allegedly abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued an apology video on social media. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Delhi Police confirm no regular FIR has been registered against the 15-year-old girl for alleged abusive remarks against the Prime Minister.

A Zero FIR was forwarded by Noida Police but has not yet been converted into a regular FIR in Delhi, meaning no withdrawal is currently applicable.

The girl issued an apology video on social media, stating she was 'influenced' and 'extremely embarrassed and ashamed'.

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal criticised the action, accusing PM Modi of 'intimidating' youth and offering support to the girl.

Cockroach Janta Party chief Spokesperson Saurav Das condemned the use of criminal justice machinery against the girl, questioning its justification and highlighting similar issues with MPs.

The Delhi Police have clarified that no regular FIR has been registered against the 15-year-old girl who allegedly used abusive remarks against the Prime Minister, senior Delhi police sources said.

As per the sources, a Zero FIR was forwarded by Noida Police last week, but it is yet to be converted into a regular FIR in Delhi. Therefore, the question of withdrawal does not arise at this stage.

Clarification On FIR Status

Earlier, the girl issued an apology video on social media on Saturday saying she had been "influenced."

The girl, who said she is 15, said the viral clip was not posted by her and she was "extremely embarrassed and ashamed."

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "intimidating" the youth, referencing the situation and assured the girl involved in the case that he stands with her.

"What Modi ji did to Ruchika Singh is a cowardly act. By doing this to Ruchika, you want to instil fear in the youth. But the fear of you and your police has now been eradicated from the hearts of the youth. You intimidate one Ruchika, and ten more Ruchikas are posting videos against you on social media. Ruchika, I stand with you. If you ever need any kind of help, just let us know," he said.

Political Reactions And Support

On Friday, Cockroach Janta Party chief Spokesperson Saurav Das criticised the registration of a Zero FIR against a woman from Noida for using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

He said that using the criminal justice machinery to target and harass people is unjustifiable and questioned why similar action is not taken against MPs facing criminal charges.

Concerns Over Misuse Of Law

Speaking to ANI, Das said, "One might condemn the use of abusive language during a protest. However, using the criminal justice machinery to target and harass them through the police is absolutely unjustifiable. Since when has using abusive language become a criminal offence in this country? People use such language in everyday life all the time. 50% of the MPs in the Lok Sabha face criminal charges, including heinous ones like rape, murder, and dacoity, yet no action is taken against them."

"You simply want to single them out and make an example of them. This is utterly condemnable. I once again appeal to the government and its police machinery to stop harassing the youth. Stop targeting young people in this way, and leave this girl alone. Such misuse of the police force in these kinds of cases is completely unacceptable," he further said.

In a post on X, Das said that the police should focus on MPs facing criminal cases instead of targeting young people.

"The misuse of criminal machinery against Ruchika Singh is unacceptable. Profanity does not attract a criminal case. 50% of Lok Sabha MPs have criminal cases against them, close to 100 MPs in the BJP. The Police can focus their energy towards them, not a 25-year-old! Harassment of the young must STOP immediately!" Das said.