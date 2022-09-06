News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » No Ratan Tata, no Chandra at Cyrus Mistry funeral

No Ratan Tata, no Chandra at Cyrus Mistry funeral

By Rediff News Bureau
September 06, 2022 18:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cyrus Mistry, the former Tata Sons chairman who was killed in a road accident on Sunday, September 4, was cremated at central Mumbai's Worli crematorium on Tuesday.

Mistry's mortal remains, decorated with white flowers, were brought from the J J hospital to the crematorium in the morning and kept for family and friends to offer their prayers.

The last rites were performed in an electric crematorium just before noon.

 

IMAGE: Neither Ratan Tata, who picked Cyrus Mistry to succeed him as Tata Sons chairman in 2011, nor Natarajan Chandrasekaran, who succeeded Mistry as Tata Sons chairman, were present at the funeral.
While Chandrasekaran -- who headed Tata Consultancy Services when Mistry was Tata Sons chairman -- condoled Mistry's death on Sunday, there has been silence at Ratan Tata's end so far. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: Ganesh Naik, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Navi Mumbai. No other prominent member from the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena Shinde government was spotted at the funeral. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Milind Deora, left, the former Congress MP from South Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: Simone Naval Tata (not in picture), 92, Ratan Tata's stepmother, attended the funeral in a wheelchair. Her daughter in-law Aloo Noel Tata is Cyrus Mistry's elder sister. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A family priest performed the prayers as per Parsi tradition before the last rites according to those who attended the funeral.
A pandal was erected for the last rites at the crematorium, which was started by a few progressive people in the Parsi community in 2015 as an alternative to the old practice of leaving the body at the Tower of Silence. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: Hindustan Construction Company Chairman Ajit Gulabchand. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: Also present at the funeral were S Ramadorai, who headed TCS before Chandrasekaran, Deepak Parekh and Vishal Kampani, Ronnie Screwvala, architect Hafeez Contractor and Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, who considers Cyrus Mistry her twin. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: Cyrus is survived by his mother Patsy Pallonji Mistry, wife Rohiqa -- whose late grandfather M C Chagla was a distinguished judge, former minister and ambassador -- and his sons Firoze and Zahan.
His elder brother Shapoor Mistry helms the family's Shapoorji Pallonji group. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: Cyrus's elder sister Aloo is married to Noel Tata -- Ratan Tata's stepbrother who may take over as head of the Tata Trusts in time -- while his other sister Laila is married to fund manager Rustom Jahangir. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: Cyrus's father-in-law Iqbal Chagla (not in picture) is a distinguished lawyer while his brother-in-law Justice Riyaz Chagla is a judge at the Bombay high court. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: Anil Ambani at the funeral. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Cyrus Mistry: 'A man of undiluted goodness'
Cyrus Mistry: 'A man of undiluted goodness'
'Cyrus Mistry never threw his weight around'
'Cyrus Mistry never threw his weight around'
'A simple guy despite being a billionaire'
'A simple guy despite being a billionaire'
BSF-Pakistan Rangers meet over ceasefire violation
BSF-Pakistan Rangers meet over ceasefire violation
SEE: Sable, Sushila Devi pay tributes to their coaches
SEE: Sable, Sushila Devi pay tributes to their coaches
SC may list rebel Sena plea before Constitution bench
SC may list rebel Sena plea before Constitution bench
Decoding Troy Cooley's mantra of coaching fast bowlers
Decoding Troy Cooley's mantra of coaching fast bowlers
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Cyrus was a very sincere man'

'Cyrus was a very sincere man'

'It is wrong to blame Dr Pandole for the accident'

'It is wrong to blame Dr Pandole for the accident'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances