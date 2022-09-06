No Ratan Tata, no Chandra at Cyrus Mistry funeral

Cyrus Mistry, the former Tata Sons chairman who was killed in a road accident on Sunday, September 4, was cremated at central Mumbai's Worli crematorium on Tuesday.

Mistry's mortal remains, decorated with white flowers, were brought from the J J hospital to the crematorium in the morning and kept for family and friends to offer their prayers.

The last rites were performed in an electric crematorium just before noon.

IMAGE: Neither Ratan Tata, who picked Cyrus Mistry to succeed him as Tata Sons chairman in 2011, nor Natarajan Chandrasekaran, who succeeded Mistry as Tata Sons chairman, were present at the funeral.

While Chandrasekaran -- who headed Tata Consultancy Services when Mistry was Tata Sons chairman -- condoled Mistry's death on Sunday, there has been silence at Ratan Tata's end so far. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com IMAGE: Ganesh Naik, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Navi Mumbai. No other prominent member from the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena Shinde government was spotted at the funeral.

IMAGE: Milind Deora, left, the former Congress MP from South Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Simone Naval Tata (not in picture), 92, Ratan Tata's stepmother, attended the funeral in a wheelchair. Her daughter in-law Aloo Noel Tata is Cyrus Mistry's elder sister. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

IMAGE: A family priest performed the prayers as per Parsi tradition before the last rites according to those who attended the funeral.

A pandal was erected for the last rites at the crematorium, which was started by a few progressive people in the Parsi community in 2015 as an alternative to the old practice of leaving the body at the Tower of Silence. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Hindustan Construction Company Chairman Ajit Gulabchand. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Photograph: Sahil Salvi IMAGE: Also present at the funeral were S Ramadorai, who headed TCS before Chandrasekaran, Deepak Parekh and Vishal Kampani, Ronnie Screwvala, architect Hafeez Contractor and Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, who considers Cyrus Mistry her twin

IMAGE: Cyrus is survived by his mother Patsy Pallonji Mistry, wife Rohiqa -- whose late grandfather M C Chagla was a distinguished judge, former minister and ambassador -- and his sons Firoze and Zahan.

His elder brother Shapoor Mistry helms the family's Shapoorji Pallonji group. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Cyrus's elder sister Aloo is married to Noel Tata -- Ratan Tata's stepbrother who may take over as head of the Tata Trusts in time -- while his other sister Laila is married to fund manager Rustom Jahangir. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Cyrus's father-in-law Iqbal Chagla (not in picture) is a distinguished lawyer while his brother-in-law Justice Riyaz Chagla is a judge at the Bombay high court. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Anil Ambani at the funeral. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com