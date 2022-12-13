News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » No queries: RS deputy chairman to Opposition on Tawang clash

No queries: RS deputy chairman to Opposition on Tawang clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 13, 2022 14:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Tuesday refused permission to opposition MPs to seek clarification on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunchal Pradesh, saying clarifications are not allowed on sensitive issues.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh conducts the proceedings of the House during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

Opposition parties led by the Congress, which stalled proceedings in the first hour of the session and thereafter raised slogans demanding a discussion on the border clashes, wanted to seek a number of clarifications after Singh made a statement in both houses of Parliament.

 

Harivansh, however cited four precedents to say queries cannot be allowed on sensitive issues.

Opposition members, however, were not satisfied and continued to raise the issue for sometime, before the Congress led them to stage a walkout of the House.

Rajya Sabha procedures allow MPs to seek clarifications on any statement by ministers.

The deputy chairman said the House will appreciate the valour and bravery of the Indian armed forces and their commitment to protect territorial integrity of the country.

In his statement on the clash in both house of Parliament, Singh said the Indian Army bravely thwarted an attempt by the Chinese PLA to 'unilaterally' change the status quo in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9.

There were no fatalities or serious injuries to Indian troops in the scuffle, he said.

Singh also said Indian troops confronted the attempt in a 'firm and resolute manner', and Chinese personnel went back to their locations due to the timely intervention of Indian commanders.

Singh's statement came a day after the Indian Army said troops from the two sides clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector and the face-off led to 'minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
IAF jets scrambled to check Chinese aggression at LAC
IAF jets scrambled to check Chinese aggression at LAC
Indian, Chinese troops clash near LAC; suffer injuries
Indian, Chinese troops clash near LAC; suffer injuries
If China And India Go To War At Sea...
If China And India Go To War At Sea...
Court bars Khalid from speaking to media during bail
Court bars Khalid from speaking to media during bail
ICC T20 Rankings: Smriti touches career-best points
ICC T20 Rankings: Smriti touches career-best points
Banks wrote off NPAs over 10 lakh cr in 5 FYs: FM
Banks wrote off NPAs over 10 lakh cr in 5 FYs: FM
SC judge recuses from hearing Bilkis Bano's plea
SC judge recuses from hearing Bilkis Bano's plea
GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS - 2022

GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS

More like this

Army prevented Chinese incursion in Arunachal: Rajnath

Army prevented Chinese incursion in Arunachal: Rajnath

China's PLA sent 300 soldiers, suffered more injuries

China's PLA sent 300 soldiers, suffered more injuries

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances