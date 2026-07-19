No police nod for CJP's Parl march; security tightened in Delhi

Delhi police significantly ramped up security across the New Delhi district in anticipation of the Parliament's Monsoon session and a planned "Chalo Sansad" march by the Cockroach Janta Party, ensuring law and order amidst ongoing protests.

IMAGE: Supporters gather as CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced his own indefinite hunger strike following Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalisation in New Delhi, July 19, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi police intensified security in New Delhi for the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament.

The security measures are also in response to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Chalo Sansad" march.

Authorities have not granted permission for the CJP march and are determined to prevent unauthorised access to the high-security zone.

Elaborate arrangements include multi-layered barricades, intensive vehicle checks, and increased CCTV surveillance.

The heightened vigil follows CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's hunger strike and activist Sonam Wangchuk's call for the July 20 march from hospital.

Security has been further intensified across the New Delhi district ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament and the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Chalo Sansad" march.

The Delhi police deployed additional personnel, strengthened barricading and is conducting intensive vehicle checks at key entry points, sources said on Sunday.

Police sources mentioned that the CJP has not obtained permission for the proposed march.

"We are determined not to allow any unauthorised march towards the high-security zone," they said. Preventive deployment will remain in place throughout the Parliament session, police added.

Delhi Police Bolsters Security Measures

Several entry points have been converted into high-security zones with multi-layered barricades, enhanced surveillance, anti-sabotage checks and round-the-clock patrolling in New Delhi, Central Delhi and parts of North Delhi, they said.

A senior police source said elaborate preventive arrangements have been made to ensure law and order during the Parliament session.

"Every vehicle entering the New Delhi district is being thoroughly checked. Additional pickets have been set up at strategic locations, and reserve forces have been kept on standby. CCTV surveillance has also been intensified across sensitive areas," the source said.

Security has been strengthened around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Central Vista, Connaught Place, Shankar Chowk and other key installations, while rapid response teams have been positioned to respond to any contingency.

Protestors Defy Authorities Amid Hunger Strike

The heightened vigil comes amid fresh developments at the protest site, where CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke continued his indefinite hunger strike after activist Sonam Wangchuk was whisked away on Saturday to the Safdarjung Hospital following deterioration in his health.

Wangchuk issued a message from the hospital urging supporters to participate in the proposed July 20 march.