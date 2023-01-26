News
No point in protesting against 'Pathaan' after...: MP Home Minister

No point in protesting against 'Pathaan' after...: MP Home Minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 26, 2023 09:38 IST
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, among the first politicians to raise objection against Bollywood film Pathaan over certain scenes, on Wednesday said there was no point in protesting anymore against the Shahrukh Khan-starrer movie as the Censor Board has already "taken care" of controversial words.

IMAGE: A video grab from Besharam Rang song.

Some right-wing organisations held protests against the movie in parts of Madhya Pradesh on the day of its release on Wednesday over certain scenes, forcing some theatres in Indore and Bhopal to cancel the morning shows.

“I believe all rectifications have been made in it (film). The Censor Board has made corrections. Controversial words have been removed. So, I don't see any point in protesting now,” Mishra told reporters when asked about demonstrations against Pathaan in Madhya Pradesh.

 

The Bharatiya Janata Party minister said those still protesting against the movie will be counselled.

Mishra had last month objected to actor Deepika Padukone's attire in Besharam Rang song in the much-awaited film. He was among the first to raise objection to the use of saffron costumes in the song.

The minister had earlier raised objections over certain content in some other movies and web series while seeking to defend Indian culture and traditions.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a BJP conclave in New Delhi, had advised party workers to refrain from making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as movies.

Asked about the PM's remark made in the BJP national executive meeting, Mishra had said, “Nobody was named, but his (PM Modi's) every word, sentence is important for us and that is why all the workers have drawn inspiration from there. Our conduct and behaviour are always filled with his guidance and energy and will continue to be in future.”

In July last year, the home minister had directed authorities to file an FIR (first information report) over a controversial poster of filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's documentary Kaali.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
