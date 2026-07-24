No petition filed for urgent hearing on police action: CJI clarifies

'How can I treat the representation as a writ petition? And people start recklessly reporting this,' CJI Surya Kant said while lawyers were mentioning their cases for urgent listing on Friday.

IMAGE: Delhi Police personnel remove a protester from the scene. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Chief Justice of India Surya Kant dismissed media reports about denying an urgent hearing for a plea against police action on students.

The CJI clarified that what was received was a representation, not a formal writ petition.

He criticised the media for "recklessly reporting" false information regarding the court's proceedings.

The plea concerned police brutality during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party on July 20.

Protesters were demanding the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET exam leak issue.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday dismissed as "reckless" media reports that he had denied urgent hearing on a plea challenging the July 20 police action against students, saying it was only a representation and not a petition.

No such petition was filed, he stated.

"In the last two days, a completely false statement was made that a matter was filed, and the media is absolutely free from all responsibility and falsely reporting that the Chief Justice refused to list the matter," he said.

"Till morning 10 am, not a single page has been filed. It was one representation...sent by Mishra or someone. How can I treat the representation as a writ petition? And people start recklessly reporting this," the CJI said while lawyers were mentioning their cases for urgent listing on Friday.

CJI Clarifies Court Procedure

On Wednesday, a lawyer sought urgent hearing on the police action against students during the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest march here on July 20.

"I have the videos as well regarding police brutality... If it can be listed tomorrow (Thursday)... students are there," the lawyer had said.

He said the students had allegedly been subjected to police brutality during the protest.

The CJI had declined the request and made it clear that the bench was not inclined to examine video footage at the mentioning stage.

"We are not interested in videos, we don't have time to watch... We don't want to watch videos," the CJI had said.

When the counsel reiterated that students had been beaten up and again referred to the video evidence, the CJI had said, "Don't waste our time. We don't want to watch any videos."

Details Of The Student Protest

The Cockorach Janta Party led march on July 20 witnessed clashes between protesters and security personnel, who used lathis and tear gas to disperse crowds attempting to move towards Parliament.

The protestors were demanding the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET exam leak issue.