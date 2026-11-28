Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated his government's firm resolve to pass the crucial women's reservation bill, ensuring 33 per cent representation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, despite past opposition.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi on Saturday pledged to remove all obstacles to the 33 per cent women's reservation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The government is set to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, proposing a 50 per cent increase in seats.

The new Bill addresses southern states' concerns by ensuring a uniform increase in seats and freezing allocations until 2051.

Modi expressed confidence in the bill's passage, citing support and the inability of opposing parties to stop it.

The DMK and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) have indicated conditional support for the proposal on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government will eliminate every obstacle in the way of implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies and that parties opposing the move will not be able to stop it.

A promise has been made to the country's 'Nari Shakti' and the government remains committed to fulfilling it, Modi said in a video message posted on X ahead of Parliament's special sitting next week to discuss and pass the delimitation-linked women's reservation bill.

Understanding The Women's Reservation Bill

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to raise the Lok Sabha's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories.

It also raises the ceiling for a state assembly from 500 to 650.

'Our resolve to empower 'Nari Shakti' remains unshaken. I want to assure every woman in the country that we will definitely eliminate and remove every obstacle that comes in the way of women's reservation,' he said.

The prime minister said the spirits of those supporting the Bill are high, 'our courage is unbreakable, and our resolve is steadfast'.

'The parties opposing women's reservation will never be able to stop the country's 'Nari Shakti' from increasing their participation in Parliament and the state assemblies. It is just a matter of time,' he said.

Government Strategy And Opposition Stance

Modi said the fight to give women representation in legislatures has been going on for decades and he is one of those trying to make it happen.

He said many women have been raising the issue with him.

'I know that the blessings of 100 per cent of the nation's women power are with us,' he said.

Seven months after a united opposition blocked its bid to roll out one-third reservation for women through delimitation, the Modi government is set to introduce the fresh constitutional amendment bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, proposing a 50 per cent increase in the seats allotted to each state and Union territory in the House and in the strength of their assemblies.

The fresh Bill puts the uniform increase in seats in writing to address southern states' concerns over losing their share of Lok Sabha seats and freezes the revised allocations and constituency boundaries until 2051.

Official sources said the government is supremely confident of getting the bills through after consultations with several parties.