India's Information and Broadcasting Ministry has directed Netflix to prevent the streaming of its first Pakistani show, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, in the country.

IMAGE: A poster of Pakistani show, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Photograph: Netflix MENA

Key Points The Information and Broadcasting ministry has directed Netflix to ensure its first Pakistani show, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, is not streamed in India, following several complaints.

The ministry's directive on Thursday reiterates its advisory dated May 8, 2025, and Netflix's commitment from June to not make Pakistani-origin content available in India.

Indian cine worker bodies, AICWA and FWICE, have urged Prime Minister Modi to ban the show, citing national sentiment and past terror attacks like Pulwama and Pahalgam.

The FWICE has warned that it would "ensure the shoot of all the Netflix projects comes to a halt" if the series is released in India.

Pakistan's Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal criticised India's stance on X, calling it "weaponising art and culture" and urging India to "grow up."

The Information and Broadcasting ministry has received several complaints on the possible India release of Netflix's first Pakistani show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo and has asked it to ensure that content originating in Pakistan is not streamed here, official sources said on Thursday.

The trailer dropped on Tuesday but Netflix is yet to comment on whether the show's December 4 release includes India or is only aimed at Pakistan and other countries. Two cine worker bodies in India have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for a ban.

I&B Ministry's Directive To Netflix

Sources said the ministry has asked Netflix to adhere to its advisory dated May 8, 2025, and ensure that streaming content originating in Pakistan is not available in India.

The ministry has also asked Netflix to stand by the commitment it gave in June -- when it informed the government that it had made no film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India -- and maintain the position it conveyed at the time.

Indian Cine Bodies Demand Ban

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have said the show's release in the country would be a violation of the ministry's advisory, following last year's Pahalgam terror attack, when it asked OTT platforms and streaming services to discontinue Pakistani-origin content.

In its letter, also marked to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Netflix India, the AICWA termed Pakistan a "terrorist country" that will never wish well for India.

"After the Pulwama attack, AICWA banned Pakistani artists from working in the Indian film industry. After the Pahalgam attack, the Government of India also imposed restrictions on Pakistani artists and content," stated the letter signed by AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta.

The AICWA, which states on its website that it is affiliated with the Maharashtra government and works for the rights of the people related to the film industry, went on to say that the release of the series would go directly against the spirit of that advisory and against the sentiments of the nation.

The FWICE, an umbrella body of 32 associations with five lakh members, asked the prime minister to intervene and direct the ministry and other concerned authorities to urgently examine the proposed release of the Pakistani series and take appropriate measures.

The FWICE has also warned that it would "ensure the shoot of all the Netflix projects comes to a halt" if the series is released in India.

"We want to express that we have an objection to the Pakistani show. For us, the country comes first, and Pakistani artists are not welcome," its president B N Tiwari told PTI.

Pakistan Reacts To Content Ban Call

In Pakistan, Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal used the hashtag #GrowUpIndia to push back and say this amounted to weaponising art and culture.

"First weaponising sports, then water, and now art and culture. The All Indian Cine Workers Association is urging New Delhi to permanently ban Pakistani content. How insecure do you have to be to see a cricket match as a political threat and a television drama as a national security concern? India, grow up," Iqbal said on X.

About The Pakistani Series

Created, directed and produced by Momina Duraid, "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" adapts Pakistani novelist Farhat Ishtiaq's 2013 bestselling Urdu novel of the same name. It is titled "All the Love Our Hearts Carry" in international markets.

It reunites Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed, all familiar to Indian audiences. It also features other big names in Pakistan's entertainment industry, including Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir and Hamza Ali Abbasi.