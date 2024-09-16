No one is even trying to assassinate...: Elon Musk

Reacting to the incident of an alleged assassination attempt on former United States President Donald Trump, tech mogul Elon Musk wondered why is no one trying to assassinate President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris.

IMAGE: Tesla and SpaceX Chief Elon Musk. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Replying to a post on X which read, "Why They Want to Kill Donald Trump?", the the Tesla and SpaceX CEO commented, "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala."

In July this year, Musk extended his support to Donald Trump in the upcoming US Presidential elections in November.

Gunshots were fired near Trump's golf club in Florida on Sunday, according to the US Secret Service.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said they are probing the incident as an 'attempted assassination'.

Local authorities said the US Secret Service agents protecting Trump fired at a man pointing an AK-style rifle with a scope as Trump was playing on one of his Florida golf courses in West Palm Beach.

Law enforcement officials said the man who pointed the rifle and was arrested is Ryan Wesley Routh.