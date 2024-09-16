News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » No one is even trying to assassinate...: Elon Musk

No one is even trying to assassinate...: Elon Musk

September 16, 2024 10:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Reacting to the incident of an alleged assassination attempt on former United States President Donald Trump, tech mogul Elon Musk wondered why is no one trying to assassinate President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris.

IMAGE: Tesla and SpaceX Chief Elon Musk. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Replying to a post on X which read, "Why They Want to Kill Donald Trump?", the the Tesla and SpaceX CEO commented, "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala."

In July this year, Musk extended his support to Donald Trump  in the upcoming US Presidential elections in November.

 

Gunshots were fired near Trump's golf club in Florida on Sunday, according to the US Secret Service.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said they are probing the incident as an 'attempted assassination'.

Local authorities said the US Secret Service agents protecting Trump fired at a man pointing an AK-style rifle with a scope as Trump was playing on one of his Florida golf courses in West Palm Beach.

Law enforcement officials said the man who pointed the rifle and was arrested is Ryan Wesley Routh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
 
Print this article
What Biden, Harris said on 2nd Trump assassination bid
What Biden, Harris said on 2nd Trump assassination bid
Secret Service chief's big admission on Trump attack
Secret Service chief's big admission on Trump attack
Trump shooter identified, fired from 120 metres away
Trump shooter identified, fired from 120 metres away
2nd assassination bid on Trump, suspect with AK-47 held
2nd assassination bid on Trump, suspect with AK-47 held
How Well Do You Know Lord Ganesha?
How Well Do You Know Lord Ganesha?
Pant Relishing Comeback In 'Whites'!
Pant Relishing Comeback In 'Whites'!
The Hot New League Of Item Numbers
The Hot New League Of Item Numbers

More like this

Another assassination attempt on Trump, suspect held

Another assassination attempt on Trump, suspect held

How did US security agencies miss Trump shooter?

How did US security agencies miss Trump shooter?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances