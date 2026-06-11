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Home  » News » Police Drop Attempted Murder Charge Against KSU Activists

Police Drop Attempted Murder Charge Against KSU Activists

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 11, 2026 16:03 IST

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Kerala Police have officially dropped serious attempted murder charges against Kerala Students' Union (KSU) activists in the alleged assault case involving former Health Minister Veena George, following an extensive investigation that found no evidence to substantiate the initial claims.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kerala Police dropped attempted murder charges against KSU activists in the alleged assault case involving former Health Minister Veena George.
  • A detailed investigation, including CCTV footage review, found no evidence to support the initial serious allegations.
  • The incident stemmed from a protest by KSU activists at Kannur Railway Station against alleged medical negligence.
  • The revised charge sheet retains offences such as unlawful assembly, rioting, and voluntarily causing hurt under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
  • The case had previously led to violence in Kannur, including alleged attacks on Congress offices.

Police investigating the alleged assault on former Health Minister Veena George have dropped serious charges, including attempted murder, against Kerala Students' Union (KSU) activists after finding no evidence to substantiate the allegations, officials said.

The case relates to an incident on February 25, when five KSU activists were arrested for staging a protest at Kannur Railway Station against alleged instances of medical negligence in the state while George was present there. In the FIR registered by the Railway Police, the activists were accused of attempting to murder the minister and attacking her with a weapon. Following the incident, George was admitted to a hospital after complaining of neck pain. The episode triggered violence in parts of Kannur district, including alleged attacks on Congress offices by CPI(M) workers.

 

Investigation Reveals No Attempted Murder

Police officers said a detailed investigation found no evidence of either an attempt on the minister's life or the use of any weapon against her. Sources said multiple video recordings, including CCTV footage, were examined as part of the probe.

Chargesheet Filed With Modified Offences

Based on the findings, police filed a charge sheet before the jurisdictional magistrate's court, dropping the attempted murder charge and other serious offences that had been included in the FIR. The charge sheet retained offences under Sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from discharging official duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). It also retained charges under Sections 132 (assault or use of criminal force against a public servant) and 190 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of a common object) of the BNS, besides Sections 147 (trespass) and 145 (nuisance) of the Indian Railways Act.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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