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No milestone but millstone around India's neck: Congress on Modi's tenure

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt
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June 10, 2026 15:36 IST

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The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, branding him a 'millstone' around India's neck and accusing him of presiding over the 'murder of democracy', even as he achieved the significant milestone of becoming India's longest continuously serving elected prime minister.

Union Cabinet applauds PM Modi

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a standing ovation from the Union Cabinet on becoming the longest-serving elected prime minister, New Delhi, June 10, 2026. Photograph: PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Congress party has labelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'millstone' around India's neck, accusing him of overseeing the 'murder of democracy'.
  • This criticism comes as Modi surpassed Jawaharlal Nehru's record to become India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.
  • Congress leader Jairam Ramesh contrasted Modi's tenure with Nehru's foundational achievements, including the integration of princely states and the establishment of democratic institutions.
  • Ramesh alleged that democratic establishments, scientific temper, and reservations for marginalised communities are being threatened under Modi's leadership.
  • The Congress party highlighted that Modi did not secure a simple majority in the 2024 elections, unlike Nehru's decisive victories.
 

On June 10, the Congress party launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he may have passed a "self-proclaimed and dubiously invented" milestone but he is a "millstone" around India's neck, presiding over the "murder of democracy". The opposition party's attack came as Modi became India's longest continuously serving elected prime minister.

Congress Contrasts Modi with Nehru's Legacy

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Jawaharlal Nehru became prime minister of India on August 15, 1947, presiding over a stellar Cabinet -- the likes of which have rarely been seen in the world. Over the next five years, modern India came into being, he said on X.

"Over 560 princely states were integrated peacefully into the Indian Union, the Constitution of India was debated and adopted, zamindari was abolished, reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were put in place, a number of multipurpose irrigation-cum-power projects were launched, the infrastructure for science and technology capability was established (including in nuclear energy), and India emerged as a force in global affairs," Ramesh said.

Electoral rolls bearing 170 million registered voters were prepared to ensure universal adult franchise and free India's first general elections were held between October 1951 and February 1952, he said.

Allegations of Democratic Erosion

"The 1947-52 record of achievements of India with Nehru as PM and in which stalwarts like Sardar Patel, Dr Ambedkar, Dr Rajendra Prasad, C Rajagopalachari, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad played such a pivotal role is now sought to be erased by Mr Modi who has a pathological fixation on Nehru," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications alleged.

"He (Modi) may have passed a self-proclaimed and dubiously invented milestone today but he is a millstone around India's neck, presiding as he is over the Murder of Democracy in India," Ramesh alleged. The very same establishments of democracy -- an independent Election Commission and a sacrosanct voter list -- are now threatened, he claimed.

"Scientific temper has been erased through the destruction of our educational institutions as exposed most recently by the NEET-CBSE scandals. Reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes have been weakened through privatisation and nefarious instruments like 'Not Found Suitable'," Ramesh said.

Modi's Electoral Mandate Questioned

And while Nehru won in 1952, 1957, and 1962 with a hugely decisive majority, Modi "did not secure even a simple majority by a considerable margin in 2024 and had to hurriedly convene a NDA meeting bypassing the BJP Parliamentary Party to anoint himself as PM," Ramesh said, adding that "2024 was most certainly not a mandate for him".

Modi on Wednesday became the longest continuously serving elected prime minister of India, breaking the record of Jawaharlal Nehru. Modi crosses the record of Nehru's 4,399 days in power as an elected Prime Minister following the 1952 general elections. Nehru's stint from 1947 to 1952 was as head of an interim government as elections were not held till 1952.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had a tenure of 14 years, more than that of Modi, but her Prime Ministership was not uninterrupted. By surpassing Nehru's 4,399-day record, Modi became the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. On May 26, 2014, Modi took charge as India's Prime Minister with a landslide victory.

He got re-elected with a bigger mandate in 2019 and his second term began on May 30 of the same year. His third consecutive term started on June 9, 2024.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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