For first time in 30 yrs, no representation for Badals in Punjab assembly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 10, 2022 23:31 IST
In a major setback to the Badal family, the Punjab assembly poll results threw up a surprise as even lesser known faces of the Aam Aadmi Party defeated them by convincing margins.

IMAGE: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (right) with his wife and party MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, party patron and father Parkash Singh Badal and daughter Harkirat Kaur Badal arrive to cast their votes for Punjab assembly elections, at Lambi, in Sri Mukatsar Sahib, February 20, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

It will be for the first time in three decades that the Badal family will have no representation in the 117-member Punjab assembly.

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, the oldest candidate in the polls at the age of 94, lost to AAP's Gurmeet Singh Khudian from his traditional Lambi seat in Muktsar district.

 

Parkash Badal was defeated by Khudian by a margin of 11,396 votes.

His son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, the MP from Ferozepur parliamentary constituency, had entered the fray from the Jalalabad seat in Fazilka district.

However, he also lost to AAP's Jagdeep Kamboj by a margin of 30,930 votes.

Parkash Badal's nephew Manpreet Singh Badal, who is a Congress leader and a state minister, faced a crushing defeat from the Bathinda Urban seat against AAP's Jagroop Singh Gill by a margin of 63,581 votes.

Sukhbir Badal's brother-in-law and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia ended the poll race on the third spot from Amritsar East.

AAP's Jeevanjyot Kaur won the seat, defeating state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Majithia had left his Majitha seat in Amritsar to take on Sidhu, who was the MLA from Amritsar East.

Parkash Badal's son-in-law Adaish Pratap Singh Kairon was defeated by AAP's Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti by a margin of 10,999 votes.

However, Majithia's wife Ganieve Kaur Majithia, a political greenhorn, won from Majitha. She defeated her nearest rival, Sukhjinder Raj Singh of the AAP, by a margin of 26,062 votes.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
