No meet was sought, offer turned out: EC on Oppn protest

Discover why the Election Commission declined to meet the INDIA bloc MPs during their protest march, sparking a political controversy over meeting protocols and democratic processes.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi being detained from the protest site at Akashvani Bhavan by Delhi Police during a sit-in protest staged by INDIA bloc MPs against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: AICC/ANI Video Grab

Key Points The Election Commission stated no formal appointment was sought by the INDIA bloc until 4 pm on the day of the protest.

A request to meet 240 MPs at the Parliament House Annexe was declined by the EC due to protocol requiring meetings at its own premises.

Rahul Gandhi led the opposition protest march towards the EC office, leading to a standoff with police.

The EC offered to send a senior officer to receive the memorandum, but this offer was also declined by the MPs.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions between the opposition and the Election Commission regarding electoral processes.

The poll panel on Tuesday evening said no political party had sought an appointment for a meeting with it till 4 pm and it was later informed by police that the meeting being sought was to be held with a group of 240 MPs at the Parliament House complex.

EC's Stance on Meeting Request

The commission said the Delhi Police informed it that a delegation of MPs, led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, wished to meet the poll panel and submit a memorandum.

The EC noted that it learnt through the media that during the march of certain political parties towards the commission's headquarters, some MPs wanted to meet the poll panel along with their delegation.

'Till 4 pm today, no political party, through its representatives, had sought an appointment for a meeting with the Election Commission,' it said in a statement.

Around 4 pm, the commission received information from the Delhi Police that a delegation of MPs led by Gandhi wanted to meet it and submit a memorandum.

Understanding EC Meeting Protocols

'After 4 pm today, when the Election Commission was considering the proposal for the meeting with MPs, it was informed by the DCP, Delhi Police, that the meeting being sought was to be held with a group of 240 MPs and that the proposed venue was the Parliament House Annexe.

'The Election Commission considered this request as unusual and therefore, could not be accepted, as, in accordance with ECI protocol, such meetings are held only on the premises of the Election Commission of India,' it said.

The poll panel further noted that in an 'unprecedented step', it had proposed that its senior-most officer on duty could be sent to the meeting venue to receive the memorandum from the MPs.

'However, this offer was also declined by the MPs,' it added.

The EC said it had laid down a procedure for meetings with political parties in 2025, under which a delegation of a political party or a joint delegation of several parties seeks an appointment through its duly-authorised representative.

The commission said it respects parliamentary and democratic processes as well as its own protocols and conventions.

'Any political party may, at any time, request a meeting with the Election Commission,' it added.

INDIA Bloc's Protest March Unfolds

High drama unfolded during a protest march taken out by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) opposition bloc from Parliament Street to the EC office earlier in the day as Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with some others, entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises in a bid to reach the poll panel's headquarters.

Rahul Gandhi Leads Defiant Protest

Rahul Gandhi occupied the centre stage of the opposition's street protest, forcing a total lockdown of Parliament Street.

At one point, buoyed by the cheers of onlookers, he climbed atop multi-layer steel barricades, stood on those and waved the tricolour, before slipping through the police cordons to sneak into the premises of the All India Radio (AIR).

Until just before sunset, he remained holed up inside the AIR compound in a defiant standoff with police, who largely remained passively resolute in preventing the protesters from reaching the EC office.

Several opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien, were detained after police stopped the march.

Background to Opposition's Demands

The march was the latest in a series of protests by politicians and civil activists to press for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation since a September 25 Indian Express report that suggested irregularities in the SIR process and differences among the election commissioners.