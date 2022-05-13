News
No medical bail for Nawab Malik, allowed treatment at private hospital

No medical bail for Nawab Malik, allowed treatment at private hospital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 13, 2022 14:39 IST
A special court in Mumbai on Friday refused to grant temporary bail on medical grounds to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, but allowed him to get treatment at a private hospital.

Photograph: Deepak Salvi/ANI Photo

Judge R N Rokade, assigned to hear matters of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said Malik's daughter can remain present during the treatment.

The court also rebuked the prosecuting agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED), for not taking Malik to the doctor who has been treating his condition since the beginning.

 

Malik, 62, was arrested on February 23 by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, under provisions of the PMLA. He is currently in judicial custody.

Malik had sought temporary bail for a period of six weeks on medical emergency.

He claimed that he was suffering from kidney-related issues.

Last month, the Nationalist Congress Party leader was admitted to the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai for a few days.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
