The Rajasthan High Court has declined immediate interim relief to IAS officer Shikhar Agarwal, who is challenging an Anti-Corruption Bureau enquiry into serious corruption allegations involving property transactions and misuse of official position.

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Key Points The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday denied interim relief to IAS officer Shikhar Agarwal regarding an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) enquiry.

Justice Anil Kumar Upman has sought a reply from the state government within three weeks before deciding on Agarwal's plea for interim protection.

Agarwal is challenging the preliminary enquiry and the state government's approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Allegations against Agarwal include the purchase of 40 villas and cottages for approximately Rs 6.17 crore and leasing them back for Rs 1.80 crore annually.

The ACB registered an FIR on November 18 against Agarwal and others, based on the findings of its preliminary enquiry.

Rajasthan High Court on Thursday granted no outright interim relief to IAS officer Shikhar Agarwal on his petition challenging the state government's permission to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to conduct an enquiry against him under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

High Court Seeks State's Response

Justice Anil Kumar Upman sought a reply from the state government within three weeks and deferred a decision on Agarwal's plea for interim protection until the government's response is received.

Advocate T N Sharma, who moved an application seeking to be impleaded as a party to the case, told reporters that Agarwal's counsel, while seeking interim protection, contended that the permission under Section 17A had been granted in haste.

"However, the court did not grant any immediate relief and said an order would be passed only after receiving the state's reply," Sharma said.

Understanding Section 17A of Prevention of Corruption Act

Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act requires prior approval from the competent authority before a police officer can conduct an enquiry, inquiry or investigation into an alleged offence by a public servant under the Act, where the allegation relates to a recommendation made or decision taken by the public servant in the discharge of official functions or duties.

Agarwal has challenged both the preliminary enquiry initiated by the ACB over allegations of misuse of official position and the state government's approval granted under Section 17A.

Allegations of Misuse of Official Position

The ACB had registered the preliminary enquiry on October 30 after allegations surfaced that Shikhar Agrawal, his wife and IPS officer Prashakha Mathur and their family members purchased 40 villas and cottages for approximately Rs 6.17 crore and subsequently leased them back to the seller for an annual rent of around Rs 1.80 crore.

Advocates T N Sharma and Poonam Chand Bhandari had filed an application seeking to be made a party to the proceedings, claiming that they were among those who had complained to investigating agencies about the resort properties purchased by Agarwal and his family members.

FIR Registered Against IAS Officer

According to the application, Bhandari and advocate Sharma had sent complaints to the ACB and CBI on October 28 and 30, respectively, and subsequently approached the Enforcement Directorate on November 6.

Based on the findings of the PE, the ACB registered an FIR on November 18 against Agarwal, directors of Goyal Fashions Pvt Ltd and others.