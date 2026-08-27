No impact of Nepal floods in UP, Bihar till now: NDRF

As devastating flash floods wreak havoc in Nepal, India's National Disaster Response Force is vigilantly monitoring border areas in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, deploying 20 teams to mitigate any potential impact and providing crucial humanitarian aid to the affected nation.

IMAGE: A view of the flooded Diara area following the Ganga River's water level rising due to flash floods in Nepal, in Patna on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points NDRF is actively monitoring India-Nepal border areas in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for flash flood impact.

Currently, no adverse effects from Nepal's devastating floods have been reported in Indian border regions.

Twenty NDRF teams are strategically deployed across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for potential rescue and relief operations.

India has dispatched humanitarian aid, including medicines, to Nepal following the severe floods.

Four additional NDRF teams are on standby in Ghaziabad, ready for deployment to Nepal upon request.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday said there has been no 'adverse' impact of the devastating Nepal flash floods in the border areas of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh till now, but the situation is being continuously monitored in coordination with the two states governments.

NDRF Inspector General Narendra Singh Bundela told reporters that a total of 20 teams -- nine in Bihar and 11 in Uttar Pradesh -- are deployed on the ground to launch evacuation, relief and rescue operations in case these areas experience floods and waterlogging.

Out of these, one NDRF team is deployed in Kushinagar district near Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Monitoring Border Regions For Flood Impact

The death toll in the massive flash floods in Nepal rose to 177, leaving many, including more than 300 Indian tourists, missing in one of the country's worst disasters in recent years.

The flash floods that hit on Wednesday wreaked havoc across three districts in Nepal.

Bundela said, "There has not been any adverse impact of the flash floods in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh till now. We are monitoring the situation in coordination with the two state governments and other agencies."

"The Central Water Commission is continuously monitoring and updating the situation," he said.

India's Aid And Preparedness For Nepal

He said the first barrage along the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Valmiki Nagar (West Champaran district) on Gandak River is being watched and there has been no impact of the Nepal flash flood till now here.

Bundela said India has sent two plane loads of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) cargo, including medicines, to Nepal on Wednesday and Thursday.

The IG said four teams of NDRF rescuers are on standby in Ghaziabad and once Kathmandu requests the Government of India, they will be airlifted from the Hindon IAF station to be deployed in the neighbouring country to undertake rescue operations.