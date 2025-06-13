No help from AI or govt: Father of deceased crew member from Manipur

The father of Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash has claimed that he has still not gotten any assistance from either Air India or the state government after his daughter passed away, with him only getting news about the crash and other rescue efforts from social media.

IMAGE: Kongrailatpam Nandesh Kumar Sharma, father of Air India crew member Nganthoi Sharma who was killed in the Ahmedbad plane crash, speaks to media in Imphal, June 13, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Air India has not informed us of anything. I got the information only through social media, like the crash, and other things. I got information on that, but after that, what was to be done or what would happen, we were not told. No one from Air India came to our house to tell about it, or even from the government," the victim's father, Kongrailatpam Nandesh Kumar Sharma, said.

21-year-old Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam was part of the cabin crew in Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

The flight had 242 people on board, with the company confirming the death of 241 of them, as one British national survived the crash.

Breaking down in front of journalists in Imphal, he demanded answers from the state government on whether they will assist the families affected.

"I just want the government should say something, take care of the family. Now that she (his daughter) is gone, she is gone. I only have 3 daughters. So what will I say? I have no words," he said.

Meanwhile, the Tata group has announced 1 crore to be given to the families of the deceased and the injured.

A team of caregivers sent from Air India also arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday Air India said that among the 242 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 Britishers, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national.

Immediately after departure from Runway 23, the aircraft fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter.

Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site, said the official.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen at the accident spot.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with the officials at the airport in Ahmedabad in the wake of the Air India plane crash incident.

He also visited the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad and reviewed the ground situation.