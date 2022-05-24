News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » No HC relief for filmmaker Avinash Das in Amit Shah photo row

No HC relief for filmmaker Avinash Das in Amit Shah photo row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 24, 2022 17:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bombay high court on Tuesday rejected the transit pre-arrest bail plea filed by filmmaker Avinash Das, who was booked by the Gujarat police for sharing a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

IMAGE: Filmmaker Avinash Das. Photograph: Curtesy Avinash Das/Twitter

A vacation bench of Justice Bharati Dangre rejected Das's transit anticipatory bail plea, filed through advocate Adil Khatri, and directed the filmmaker to “approach the appropriate forum for relief".

 

Justice Dangre said that Ahmedabad, where the FIR against Das was registered, was not too far from Mumbai.

Das should approach the court concerned in Ahmedabad for protection from arrest or any other relief pertaining to the case, the judge said.

The Enforcement Directorate earlier this month arrested Jharkhand mining secretary Singhal in a case of money laundering involving alleged diversion of MGNREGA funds, and also seized over Rs 18 crore in cash from the house of a chartered accountant, allegedly linked to Singhal.

An official from Ahmedabad police's detection of crime branch last week said Das (46) shared the photo on his Twitter handle on May 8.

The photo showed Shah and Singhal at a public event five years ago, but Das tweeted it to mislead people and defame the minister's reputation, the official had said.

In the FIR registered by the Ahmedabad police, Das has also been booked under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and the IT Act, for allegedly insulting the national flag by posting on March 17 a morphed picture of a woman wearing a tricolour on his Facebook account.

Das had directed the 2017 film Anaarkali of Aarah, starring Swara Bhaskar, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Yogi is more of a challenge to Amit Shah than Modi'
'Yogi is more of a challenge to Amit Shah than Modi'
Himanta calls Amit Shah as PM, sets off controversy
Himanta calls Amit Shah as PM, sets off controversy
Bapu's ideas were forgotten, Modi revived them: Shah
Bapu's ideas were forgotten, Modi revived them: Shah
WELLNESS GURU: Can Yoga Keep Us Cool?
WELLNESS GURU: Can Yoga Keep Us Cool?
What BCCI chief Ganguly said on Rohit, Kohli's form...
What BCCI chief Ganguly said on Rohit, Kohli's form...
Cannes Fashion: Suits Get Makeover
Cannes Fashion: Suits Get Makeover
NRI visiting Vadodara tests Omicron BA.5 positive
NRI visiting Vadodara tests Omicron BA.5 positive
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Film director arrested for sharing Amit Shah's photo

Film director arrested for sharing Amit Shah's photo

Twitter removes Amit Shah's photo, restored later

Twitter removes Amit Shah's photo, restored later

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances