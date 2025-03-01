HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » No fuel for 15+ year old vehicles in Delhi from April 1

No fuel for 15+ year old vehicles in Delhi from April 1

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 01, 2025 17:35 IST

x

The Delhi government will stop providing petrol to vehicles older than 15 years at fuel stations across the city after March 31, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Saturday.

IMAGE: The announcements come as part of Delhi's broader efforts to combat air pollution, a significant challenge for the city's residents. Photograph: ANI Photo

Following a meeting with officials to discuss measures to combat air pollution in the national capital, Sirsa said the government is taking stringent steps to curb vehicular emissions and pollution.

The meeting focused on key policy decisions, including restrictions on older vehicles, mandatory anti-smog measures, and the transition to electric public transport.

 

"We are installing gadgets at petrol pumps which will identify vehicles older than 15 years, and no fuel will be provided to them," Sirsa said after the meeting.

He added that the Delhi government would inform the Union Ministry of Petroleum about this decision.

In addition to restricting fuel supply to older vehicles, Sirsa announced that all high-rise buildings, hotels, and commercial complexes in the capital must install anti-smog guns to curb air pollution levels.

Furthermore, he said nearly 90 per cent of the public CNG buses in Delhi will be phased out by December 2025 and replaced by electric buses as part of the government's push towards cleaner and sustainable public transport.

The announcements come as part of Delhi's broader efforts to combat air pollution, a significant challenge for the city's residents.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Delhi's Pollution Nightmare!
Delhi's Pollution Nightmare!
'Air pollution can lead to cancer'
'Air pollution can lead to cancer'
High AQI: 'Traffic decongestion is must'
High AQI: 'Traffic decongestion is must'
Pollution may cut short Indians' lives by 9 years
Pollution may cut short Indians' lives by 9 years
'Mumbai air is more toxic than Delhi's'
'Mumbai air is more toxic than Delhi's'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Haute Potato: 12 Potato Delights From All Over

webstory image 2

9 Ways To Say I Love You

webstory image 3

11 Cool Things To Do At Mumbai Airport

VIDEOS

Watch: How Trump-Zelenskyy clash unfolded in Oval Office3:53

Watch: How Trump-Zelenskyy clash unfolded in Oval Office

Moment Zelensky walks out of White House as PC is cancelled3:18

Moment Zelensky walks out of White House as PC is cancelled

Violent protests erupt in Athens on rail crash anniversary3:01

Violent protests erupt in Athens on rail crash anniversary

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD