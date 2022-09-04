News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » No free speech, says ex-SC judge, law minister retaliates

No free speech, says ex-SC judge, law minister retaliates

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 04, 2022 12:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit out at former Supreme Court judge Justice B N Srikrishna for his remarks on lack of freedom of expression, saying those who speak without restrictions to abuse a popularly elected prime minister are crying about freedom of expression.

IMAGE: Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju. Photograph: Press Information Bureau of India

Responding to a tweet which quoted a portion of an interview given by Justice Srikrishna (retd) to a national daily, Rijiju said, 'Those people who speak all the time without any restrictions to abuse the popularly elected prime minister are crying about freedom of expression! They will never talk about emergency imposed by Congress party and never dare to criticise some regional party CMs.'

 

The former top court judge had said that today things are 'very bad'.

'I must confess, if I were to stand in a public square and say I don't like the face of the prime minister, somebody might raid me, arrest me, throw me in jail without giving me any reason.

'Now that is something that all of us oppose as citizens,' the former Supreme Court Judge had said.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the law minister said he does not know whether a former judge of the Supreme Court has actually said this.

"If it's true then the statement itself is demeaning the institution he has served," the minister said without naming anyone.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Uttam's Take: Whatever happened to Free Speech?
Uttam's Take: Whatever happened to Free Speech?
'You wake up to see who was arrested last night'
'You wake up to see who was arrested last night'
Case against Newslaundry: HC backs right to comment
Case against Newslaundry: HC backs right to comment
Help us resolve Rohingyas issue: Hasina to India
Help us resolve Rohingyas issue: Hasina to India
India logs 6809 Covid cases, 26 die; active count dips
India logs 6809 Covid cases, 26 die; active count dips
Preity Zinta, Cricket And The West Indies...
Preity Zinta, Cricket And The West Indies...
Gorakhpur civic body changes wards with Muslim names
Gorakhpur civic body changes wards with Muslim names
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

At G7, India pledges to protect free speech

At G7, India pledges to protect free speech

Freedom of speech, expression not absolute rights: HC

Freedom of speech, expression not absolute rights: HC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances