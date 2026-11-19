DMK president M K Stalin addressed key political issues on Wednesday, clarifying his absence from Sonia Gandhi's book launch while sharply criticising Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay over the Mekedatu dam dispute and alleged media censorship.

IMAGE: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi during the launch of her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', in New Delhi, November 16, 2026. Photograph: AICC/ ANI Photo

Key Points DMK president M K Stalin clarified on Wednesday that he did not receive a formal invitation to Sonia Gandhi's book release, only an informal phone call.

Stalin criticised Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay for his conspicuous silence on the proposed Mekedatu dam construction by the Karnataka government.

He dismissed CM Vijay's recent Delhi visit as "unproductive" regarding state issues like the Cauvery water dispute.

Stalin also hit out at CM Vijay over the alleged restriction of a social media post by an editor critical of the ruling TVK, questioning if it was fascism.

Putting to rest speculation of a political snub, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin on Wednesday clarified that he had not received a formal invitation to senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's book release event in Delhi, noting that his office was only approached informally over the phone.

Stalin Clarifies Sonia Gandhi Event Absence

Addressing reporters in Chennai, the DMK chief dismissed rumours that he had intentionally avoided the event, explaining that he had already extended his greetings despite the lack of official correspondence.

"An invitation did not come. They contacted my assistant over the phone. On that basis, I have conveyed my wishes and even written a letter to them," Stalin said, clearing the air on his absence.

DMK Chief Slams TN CM Over Mekedatu Dam

Meanwhile, shifting focus to state issues, the DMK chief launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for his conspicuous silence on the proposed Mekedatu dam construction by the Karnataka government.

Stalin, who has been demanding an all-party meeting to address the interstate dispute, took a dig at the CM's recent meeting with his Karnataka counterpart in New Delhi, where the issue was seemingly ignored.

When questioned about the state government's lack of response to his letters on the Cauvery water issue, Stalin retorted, "You should go and ask him. If he is ignoring it, it means he doesn't know anything about it."

Dismissing the CM's recent Delhi visit as "unproductive", he said, "What is the use of asking me all this? Please go and ask him."

CM Vijay was among several INDIA bloc leaders who attended the launch of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir in Delhi on Monday.

Stalin Questions Alleged Media Censorship

Stalin also hit out at CM Vijay after a social media post by the editor of a daily was allegedly restricted a day after he wrote a column criticising the ruling TVK.

Asking "Is this fascism or payasam," the DMK president noted that the editor had compiled a list of alleged offences by TVK functionaries and questioned Vijay's silence on the matter. Soon after, the editor said Instagram notified him that his post featuring photographs of a July 21 meeting with the chief minister was made unavailable in India "pursuant to legal requirements".

Questioning whether the Tamil Nadu government's cyber crime wing was behind the move, Stalin asked on whose orders it happened. Pointing out that the editor had criticised previous regimes without facing such action, he asked whether someone who promised to accept criticism could not tolerate a compilation of media-reported offences.