'No fire safety': After ransack, Abhishek office floors face eviction

Discover how the West Bengal fire department's recent order to vacate floors in a Kolkata high-rise, housing TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's office, highlights critical fire safety lapses and non-compliance with essential regulations.

IMAGE: Security personnel present amid rainfall following the alleged vandalism at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's office by BJP workers, in Kolkata, September 3, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points West Bengal fire department ordered the evacuation of the basement, sixth, and seventh floors of a Kolkata high-rise.

The building houses the office of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and was found to lack mandatory fire safety measures.

The fire safety certificate for the premises expired on August 10, 2023, and was not renewed by the owner.

Deficiencies include inadequate firefighting measures, no designated fire exit, and issues with the fire alarm system.

The order highlights an "imminent threat to the safety of life and property" due to non-compliance.

The West Bengal fire department on Friday ordered that the basement and two floors of a high-rise building, housing Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's office, in central Kolkata be vacated over "lack of fire safety measures", an official said.

It directed the occupants of the sixth and seventh floors of the commercial building to vacate the premises immediately, citing non-compliance with mandatory fire safety measures.

The order, issued by the director-in-charge of the West Bengal fire and emergency services, came a day after Banerjee's Camac Street office was ransacked, with the TMC blaming Bharatiya Janata Party-linked men for the attack, a charge denied by the ruling party.

A week ago, authorities removed an "illegal" billboard of the TMC from the same building, during which private guards at Banerjee's office, his supporters and some party leaders had scuffled with police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials.

Reasons For Evacuation Order

"No fire safety measures were traced in the basement of the high-rise. Following that, we served a show-cause notice to the building's owner and gave them a 48-hour deadline. Since we did not get any response and the deadline passed, we sent them a notice to evacuate the basement, sixth and seventh floors of the building. If the basement of any building has no fire safety measures, it could lead to a big disaster in case of a fire," the official told PTI.

He said the fire safety certificate for the premises expired on August 10 and had not been renewed.

In the notice sent to the building owner, the department said the basement and sixth and seventh floors would not be allowed to be used until the deficiencies are rectified and a valid fire safety certificate is obtained.

Owner's Responsibility And Non-Compliance

According to the order, a hearing notice regarding non-compliance with fire safety measures was served on the owner, who did not appear at the hearing.

Representatives of the occupier, however, appeared and submitted a copy of the lease deed along with their views.

The fire department said the lease deed made the owner responsible for implementing the requisite fire safety measures and obtaining the Fire Safety Certificate (FSC).

It also pointed out that the Renewal of Fire Safety Certificate (RFSC) for the 2B+G+7 storied business building, issued on August 10, 2023, was valid for three years and had expired.

The owner had been advised to seek renewal before its expiry but failed to do so, the order said.

Imminent Threat And Further Actions

"Due to non-maintenance and inadequacy of the required fire safety measures in the said occupancy(s) of the building, the occupancy(s) is unsafe from fire and life safety point of view," the order said.

The order further stated that the situation "poses imminent threat to the safety of life and property of the building and its surroundings".

Copies of the order have been sent to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the officer-in-charge of Shakespeare Sarani Police Station and the CESC for necessary action.

A joint team of police and fire officials conducted a floor-by-floor inspection of fire safety measures in the building on Monday.

The inspection found inadequate firefighting measures on the seventh floor, no designated fire exit and problems with the fire alarm system, according to the notice.