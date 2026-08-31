No external pressure on Sonia book, it came down to one issue: Penguin India

Penguin Random House India has clarified that its decision not to publish Sonia Gandhi's highly anticipated memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', was due to an 'impasse over a particular issue' during editorial discussions, not external pressure, despite allegations from Congress leaders.

Key Points

Penguin Random House India (PRHI) denied external pressure influenced its decision not to publish Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

PRHI cited an 'impasse over a particular issue' during editorial discussions, which led to the author's team withdrawing the book.

The publisher maintained confidentiality regarding the contentious issue, stating it was bound by agreement and author confidentiality.

The controversy arose after Alfred A Knopf announced the book's international release, leading to allegations of governmental pressure from Congress leaders.

PRHI reiterated its commitment to independent editorial judgement and its willingness to publish the memoir, despite the unresolved issue.

Maintaining that there was no external pressure behind its decision to not publish Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Penguin Random House India on Monday said there was an impasse over "a particular issue" during discussions on the Belonging: A Journey of Love.

The publisher didn't disclose the contentious issue, citing "agreement and author confidentiality".

Controversy Surrounds Memoir Publication

The fresh clarification comes amid a controversy over the India publication of the Congress leader's much anticipated memoir following an announcement by the US-based Alfred A Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House, that the book would be released worldwide on November 10.

Several Congress leaders have raised issues of governmental pressure and freedom of expression.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that pressure was put on Penguin India to remove sections relating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS and China's occupation of Indian territory during the Modi regime.

In its latest statement, PRHI specifically rejected suggestions that the decision was driven by outside intervention.

"We feel it is important for us to correct certain misrepresentations regarding the forthcoming memoir Belonging. This is a book that we at Penguin Random House India, were really keen on publishing as it was a hard-won acquisition," Pallavi Narayan, spokesperson of PRHI, said in an exclusive statement to PTI.

"Since the content of the book is confidential and under embargo, there was no external pressure whatsoever," the publisher said.

Editorial Process and Impasse

PRHI said the manuscript had gone through its "normal editorial process" during which several points were raised and deliberated upon with the author's representatives.

"On some, they agreed to changes and on others, we accepted the author's position. Unfortunately, and ultimately, an understanding could not be reached on a particular issue," it said.

The author's team subsequently informed the publisher that they did not wish to proceed with the publication, PRHI said, adding that it respected their decision.

"Since we are bound by an agreement, and author confidentiality is paramount to us, we will not divulge details of what led to the impasse," the publisher said.

As publishers, it was its "responsibility and duty" to critically assess a manuscript, ask questions, make recommendations and exercise its independent editorial judgement, Penguin India said.

"We did just that with Belonging as well," it said.

Political Reactions and Anticipation

Monday's statement reiterates Penguin's earlier position that it remained willing and keen to publish the memoir and that editorial scrutiny, including fact-checking and recommendations, was part of its normal publishing process.

The controversy intensified in political circles and on social media after reports that PRHI had backed out of publishing the memoir following disagreements over editorial changes, with the publishing house facing criticism from netizens as well as opposition leaders.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath had also questioned whether the publisher's position was influenced by pressure from elsewhere.

The memoir, in which the reclusive Gandhi is expected to write about her childhood in post-war Italy, her marriage into the Nehru-Gandhi family, the assassination of her husband Rajiv Gandhi and her entry into politics, has attracted considerable attention ahead of its international publication.

PRHI is the Indian subsidiary and operating company of global publishing group Penguin Random House.