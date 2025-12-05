No extension of waqf property registration deadline: Govt

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday ruled out extending the deadline for registering waqf properties on the UMEED portal but said a way would be found for those who attempted registration but could not complete and that they will be exempted from penalties for the next three months.

He also said that 1.51 lakh properties had been registered by Friday morning.

The minister stressed that those mutawallis (waqf property caretakers) who have not registered on the portal at all can approach their respective Waqf tribunal.

The Centre launched The Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Act central portal on June 6 to create a digital inventory after geo-tagging all waqf properties.

According to the provisions of the portal, details of all registered Waqf properties across the country must be uploaded within six months. The six-month deadline for registration ends on Friday.

"After making the waqf law, we had launched the UMEED portal and a six-month duration was given to the concerned parties to register all the waqf properties on the portal. Today is the last day, and lakhs of W\waqf properties have still not been registered," Rijiju said.

"Many MPs and social leaders came to me requesting that problems are being faced in registering more than 9 lakh waqf properties and it is the last day today, so the deadline should be extended. Till now, more than 1.51 lakh Waqf properties have been registered on the UMEED portal," he said.

Some states have done well like Karnataka and Punjab and also Jammu and Kashmir but some others have lagged behind.

Rijiju said in some places, the UMEED portal was slow while some people did not have the papers.

"I assure all mutawallis who tried but could not complete the registration process, we will find a way for you and for the next three months, we will not impose any penalties or take any strict action. In three months, get the registration done," he said.

Those who have not been able to come on the portal must approach their respective tribunals.

The Supreme Court was clear on its instructions that the date cannot be extended, he said.

The government, through the ministry of minority affairs, has said it is committed to modernising waqf administration and unlocking the full developmental potential of waqf properties for the benefit of minority communities.