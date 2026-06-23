No emergency exit, lack of fire safety measures: Lucknow blaze FIR

The tragic Aliganj building fire in Lucknow, which claimed 15 lives, has led to an FIR alleging severe negligence in fire safety and emergency provisions, prompting arrests and a government investigation.

IMAGE: Firefighters douse a deadly fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow, June 22, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points An FIR has been lodged regarding the Aliganj building fire in Lucknow, which resulted in 15 fatalities.

The complaint alleges the commercial premises lacked essential fire safety arrangements, emergency exits, and measures to prevent smoke accumulation.

The building had only one main entry/exit route, with no alternative emergency doors, and irregular electrical setups.

Four individuals, including the building owner and operators of the pet shop and animation centre, have been arrested.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the UP government to probe the incident and will submit its report within seven days.

The FIR registered over the Aliganj building fire in Lucknow that claimed 15 lives has alleged that the premises were being operated as a commercial establishment without adequate fire safety arrangements, emergency exits and measures to prevent smoke accumulation, police said.

The FIR, lodged at Aliganj police station under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (rash or negligent act endangering human life) and provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act, names four accused persons and others.

Those named, including building owner and operators of the pet shop and animation centre, have been arrested, officials said.

According to the FIR, the three-storey building located in Sector D of Aliganj housed a pet shop and clinic on the ground and first floors, respectively, a video gaming zone and 3D animation centre on the second floor, and an IT networking office on the third floor.

The FIR stated that the fire broke out around 2.30 pm on June 22 at the pet shop and clinic, following which firefighters, SDRF, NDRF and police personnel carried out rescue operations.

Allegations Of Gross Negligence

The complaint alleged that the building owners and persons associated with the establishments "had not made any arrangements for fire safety" and that there was "no arrangement for immediate emergency exit or entry" in the building. "It had only one main route for entry and exit, and there was no other exit door or emergency door," the FIR stated.

The FIR further alleged that the electrical arrangements in the building were "highly irregular" and that there was no system to allow smoke to escape. It also alleged that air-conditioner outdoor units and electrical equipment were installed inside the premises in an unsafe manner, and "no safety measures were maintained to deal with such emergencies".

The complaint stated that due to these shortcomings, fire personnel, police and disaster response teams had to cut through walls to enter the building and rescue people. "The owners and managers were aware that in such emergencies, lives could be lost, but despite this, negligence was shown, and the lives of others were put at risk," the FIR alleged.

Tragic Toll And Ongoing Investigation

The blaze resulted in the deaths of 15 people, mostly students, due to suffocation and burn injuries, while nine others were injured and admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre, according to the FIR. Those who died included Sagar, Nilesh, Anamika, Sanyam, Anuchha, Sukhmani, Aditya Srivastava, Jyoti, Bhavishya, Abdul Rahman, Suraj Bhaah, Bhaahjan, Jaynil Chakraborty, Mohammad Ammar and Sumalya.

Police said so far they have arrested pet shop operator Ram Krishna Upadhyay (43), building owner Virendra Prasad Shukla (62), animation centre operator Tushar Krishna Jaiswal (31) and Suresh Kumar Sahoo. Further legal action is underway. The FIR also includes unnamed persons allegedly responsible for the incident.

While a further police probe is underway, the UP government has separately formed a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), which also began its investigation on Tuesday morning. The SIT will submit its report to the government within seven days, panel member ADG Lucknow Zone Praveen Kumar told reporters.