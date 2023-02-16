News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » No debating religion on TV, don't be misled by BJP, SP tells its talking heads

No debating religion on TV, don't be misled by BJP, SP tells its talking heads

Source: PTI
February 16, 2023 19:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday asked its leaders and panellists to refrain from debating on communal issues on television channels.

It said the party leaders should not be misled by the Bharatiya Janata Party which is trying to divert the attention of the people from basic issues.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav has advised party workers, leaders, office bearers and TV panellists to refrain from debating on communal issues during discussions on TV channels, party's national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary said.

 

The ruling BJP is constantly trying to divert the attention of the people from basic issues by raising religious issues, so SP leaders should not get involved in debates involving religion, he said.

"Inflation is at its peak. Unemployment rate is increasing. Corruption is rampant. Every section of society, including farmers and youths, is troubled. Women and girls are humiliated. There is anarchy in the state (Uttar Pradesh),” Chaudhary said in a statement.

”The BJP is trying to divert the attention of the public from basic issues. We should not be misled by it. That's why everyone should refrain from debating on communal issues," he added.

Chaudhary said religion is a sensitive issue and party leaders should not unnecessarily get involved in it.

The leaders and the workers of the party should keep in mind that the SP believes in democracy, secularism and socialism, taking inspiration from the ideals of Ram Manohar Lohia, he said.

After SP MLC Swami Prasad Maurya's remarks on Ramcharitmanas, the party is under attack from the BJP and Hindu organisations.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
TV news debates cause more pollution, remarks SC
TV news debates cause more pollution, remarks SC
Imran wants TV debate with Modi to resolve disputes
Imran wants TV debate with Modi to resolve disputes
Avoid debates on Ayodhya issue: NBSA to TV channels
Avoid debates on Ayodhya issue: NBSA to TV channels
Ranji final: Unadkat, Sakariya send Bengal crashing
Ranji final: Unadkat, Sakariya send Bengal crashing
Once bitten? Tharoor says no plan to contest CWC poll
Once bitten? Tharoor says no plan to contest CWC poll
Team India change hotel in Delhi; Kohli not with squad
Team India change hotel in Delhi; Kohli not with squad
'I don't find anything obscene about...'
'I don't find anything obscene about...'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SC flays hate speech on TV debates, blames anchors

SC flays hate speech on TV debates, blames anchors

'TV news debates are very poisonous'

'TV news debates are very poisonous'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances