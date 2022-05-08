News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » No coercive action against Bagga: HC orders in late-night hearing

No coercive action against Bagga: HC orders in late-night hearing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 08, 2022 08:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a reprieve for Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Saturday night directed that no coercive step be taken against the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leader after he sought a stay on the arrest warrant issued by a Mohali court earlier in the day.

IMAGE: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya meets party spokesperson Tajinder Bagga at the latter's residence at Janakpuri in New Delhi, on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Hours after the Mohali court issued the arrest warrant in connection with a case registered against him by the Punjab Police last month, Bagga moved the high court challenging it.

Justice Anoop Chitkara took up Bagga's petition in an urgent hearing at his residence just before midnight.

 

"No coercive steps till May 10," said Bagga's counsel Chetan Mittal on the high court order.

Notably, on May 10, the high court is to take up Bagga's petition, seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him last month.

Mittal said that the court stayed the arrest warrant.

The hearing took place for around 45 minutes, said Mittal.

Earlier in the day, the court of Judicial Magistrate Ravtesh Inderjit Singh issued the arrest warrant against Bagga in connection with a case registered last month.

The Punjab Police had booked Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bagga was booked under relevant sections, including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place etc), 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) and 506 (criminal intimidation), of the Indian Penal Code.

Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his Delhi home on Friday, stopped in Haryana while being taken to Punjab and brought back to the national capital by Delhi Police hours later.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
3 states, 1 arrest, kidnapping FIR: The Bagga story
3 states, 1 arrest, kidnapping FIR: The Bagga story
BJP-AAP war of words erupts over Bagga's arrest
BJP-AAP war of words erupts over Bagga's arrest
HC rejects Punjab's plea to keep Bagga in Haryana
HC rejects Punjab's plea to keep Bagga in Haryana
How Eveready is trying to regain its mojo
How Eveready is trying to regain its mojo
FPIs withdraw Rs 6,400 cr from equity markets
FPIs withdraw Rs 6,400 cr from equity markets
China's trust in Pak 'shaken' after Karachi attack
China's trust in Pak 'shaken' after Karachi attack
Two Hizbul terrorists held from Kashmir's Bandipora
Two Hizbul terrorists held from Kashmir's Bandipora
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Punjab cops didn't allow Bagga to wear turban: Father

Punjab cops didn't allow Bagga to wear turban: Father

Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga

Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances