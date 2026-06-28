'No bureaucrats in Ram Temple Trust': Ayodhya seers warn govt

Ayodhya seers are vehemently demanding the exclusion of bureaucrats from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, sparking a debate over the management of the revered Ram temple.

IMAGE: A view of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: @ShriRamTeerth on X

Key Points Ayodhya seers advocate for the exclusion of bureaucrats from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

General Secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra have resigned amidst allegations of donation embezzlement at the Ram temple.

Police have arrested eight individuals in connection with the alleged financial irregularities.

Seers express differing views on the integrity of trust officials and the management of temple donations.

The Trust has committed to a fair inquiry to address the allegations and restore devotees' faith.

Seers from Ayodhya have issued a strong call against involving bureaucrats in the functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

This comes after the police arrested eight individuals in connection with alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Trust itself confirmed on Saturday that its general secretary, Champat Rai, and member Anil Mishra have resigned from their posts, assuring a fair inquiry into the allegations surrounding temple donations.

Seers Demand Bureaucracy Exclusion From Ram Temple Trust

Addressing a gathering, senior Ayodhya-based seer Mithilesh Nandini Sharan stated, "The biggest establishment of corruption is the bureaucracy. So no one attached to this establishment must enter the Ram temple trust."

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure the Ram temple trust includes representation from various ascetic sects.

Sharan warned that appointing a bureaucrat as the CEO would be an unwise decision, potentially hurting the sentiments of seers.

Supporting Sharan's stance, Mahant Dharam Das, another Ayodhya seer who has been involved in the legal battle for the Ram temple since 1950, emphasised, "The Ram temple trust should be run by seers. We will not tolerate the entry of the bureaucracy in religious matters."

Allegations And Resignations Rock Ram Temple Trust

When questioned about the resignations of Rai and Mishra, Mahant Dharam Das, a former Hindu litigant in the Ayodhya dispute, expressed skepticism about the trust's integrity, stating, "Who is Govind Giri? What has he done that he has been kept in the (Ram temple) trust? All these trusts are corrupt."

He suggested that the temple's operations should be managed by seers to prevent any financial irregularities, asserting that "Seers will do the temple work and there will not be a theft of even a paise."

Differing Views On Trust Officials' Integrity

Conversely, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, peethadhishwar of the Tapasvi Chhavni in Ayodhya, defended Champat Rai, stating, "I believe that Champat Rai is honest. He should be retained (in the trust)."

Acharya dismissed the allegations as baseless, citing investigations that found Rai innocent of misappropriating funds. He added that seers across Ayodhya and the country wish for Rai to continue in his position.

However, Sita Ram Das, peethadhishwar of Saket Bhavan, called for the resignation of the treasurer, Govind Dev Giri, holding him responsible for the alleged embezzlement of donations to Ram Lalla, which he condemned.

A statement from Giri confirmed the trust's receipt of the two resignations, which will be decided upon at the next meeting. Giri conveyed the trustees' shock and their commitment to a fair inquiry to restore devotees' faith.