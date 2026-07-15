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Was Bullet train bridge washed away in rains? Officials clarify

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje July 15, 2026 18:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Heavy rains  impacted a temporary access structure for the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project's Ulhas river bridge, with officials clarifying no damage to the main bridge.

Bullet Train Bridge

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A temporary access structure for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project's Ulhas river bridge was affected by heavy rains in Thane.
  • Officials clarified that the permanent bridge structure was not damaged, only a temporary access arrangement for construction materials.
  • The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) stated the incident does not impact the project's design, safety, or execution.
  • Construction activities for the 508-kilometre, Rs 1.08 lakh crore bullet train corridor are continuing as planned.
  • The project is funded by the Indian government, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and a long-term loan from Japan.

Only a temporary access created for the movement of construction material for a bridge over the Ulhas river under the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project was affected by heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane district last week, officials said on Wednesday.

Rejecting media reports claiming that a temporary bridge erected for the construction of the main bridge was washed away in the Ulhas river floods, they clarified that the affected structure was only a temporary access arrangement and not part of the permanent bridge. 

Bullet Train Project: No Impact On Main Bridge Construction

"The temporary access was impacted due to heavy rainfall in the region last week," the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said in a statement.

The corporation said the temporary access was built to facilitate the movement of men, machinery and construction material for the project.

According to NHSRCL, the incident did not impact the design, safety or execution of the rail bridge across the river, stressing that the construction of the bridge and other project activities are continuing as planned.

Heavy rains in the Thane district had caused the river to swell significantly, inundating several areas, a few days ago.

The 508-kilometre Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor, which will pass through the Thane district, is being constructed at an estimated Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

As per the shareholding pattern, the Government of India is to pay Rs 10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while the two states involved, Gujarat and Maharashtra, are to pay Rs 5,000 crore each. The rest is to be paid by Japan through a long-term loan at 0.1 per cent interest.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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