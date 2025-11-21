HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Nitish's cabinet is full of corrupts and criminals: Prashant Kishor

Nitish's cabinet is full of corrupts and criminals: Prashant Kishor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 21, 2025 13:07 IST

x

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Friday alleged that the new cabinet of the Nitish Kumar government was full of corrupt and criminal leaders.

IMAGE: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor speaks with mediapersons at Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran. Photograph: Video grab/X

Speaking to reporters after a day-long silent fast at Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran, Kishor also said his party will launch the 'Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Yatra' on January 15, during which Jan Suraaj Party workers will visit all houses in the state.

"The new cabinet of Nitish Kumar, which took oath on Thursday, is full of corrupts and criminals. I must say that this council of ministers is a slap on the face of the people of Bihar. It's like rubbing salt on the wound as several corrupt leaders were inducted," he alleged.

 

Kishor claimed the leaders inducted into the cabinet indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Kumar are least concerned about Bihar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

My decision not to contest Bihar polls was a mistake: PK
My decision not to contest Bihar polls was a mistake: PK
PK, who guided others to win, meets defeat in debut battle
PK, who guided others to win, meets defeat in debut battle
Prashant Kishor's party's breaks silence over Bihar debacle
Prashant Kishor's party's breaks silence over Bihar debacle
Jan Suraaj flops, candidates set to lose deposit
Jan Suraaj flops, candidates set to lose deposit
'Will definitely quit if...': PK alleges 'vote chori'
'Will definitely quit if...': PK alleges 'vote chori'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Walnut Ice Cream Bonbons

webstory image 2

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

webstory image 3

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

VIDEOS

Toxic smog blankets Akshardham and surrounding areas, air quality deteriorates to Severe level1:03

Toxic smog blankets Akshardham and surrounding areas, air...

Devotees light lamps in Shri Jagannath Temple Shri Gundicha temple on occasion of Dev Dewali1:55

Devotees light lamps in Shri Jagannath Temple Shri...

Delhi chokes under Very Poor air quality as AQI at India Gate and surrounding areas touches 3311:21

Delhi chokes under Very Poor air quality as AQI at India...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO