Rediff.com  » News » Nitish miffed over JD-U backing Nagaland govt, disbands local unit

Nitish miffed over JD-U backing Nagaland govt, disbands local unit

Source: PTI
March 08, 2023 17:33 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Wednesday described as "high indiscipline" and "arbitrary" the support extended by its Nagaland unit to the newly formed government in that state where the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance returned to power.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with newly sworn-in Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. Photograph: PTI Photo

According to a statement issued by the JD-U's national general secretary in charge for the North East, Afaq Ahmed Khan, the party's Nagaland state committee has been, therefore, dissolved.

The JD-U had bagged one seat in the recently held elections to the 60-strong assembly of Nagaland, where the NPP-BJP alliance has been voted to power for the second time in a row.

 

"The central party comes to know that Nagaland state president of our party (has) given a letter of support to the chief minister of Nagaland without consulting the central party, (which) is high indiscipline and arbitrary. So, the party has dissolved the Nagaland state committee with immediate effect," the statement said.

The JD-U's support is understood to have caused an embarrassment to Kumar, the party’s supreme leader, who had snapped ties with the BJP last year, vowing to defeat it by uniting the opposition in the Lok Sabha polls next year.

The Nationalist Congress Party, National People’s Party, Naga People's Front, Republican Party of India-Athawale), Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, JD-U and Independent MLAs have extended support to the NDPP-BJP alliance for an opposition-less government.

NDPP president Neiphiu Rio took oath as the chief minister of Nagaland for the fifth term on Tuesday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
