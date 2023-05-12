Nitish meets Pawar, Uddhav in Mumbai, talks Oppn unity for 2024 LS polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Thursday discussed efforts to strengthen opposition unity ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections, the two leaders said.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with NCP President Sharad Pawar during a press conference, in Mumbai, May 11, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kumar, who visited Pawar at the latter's residence in south Mumbai along with deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, told reporters that what the ruling BJP is doing not in the interest of the country.

Earlier, he met Uddhav Thackeray at the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader's Bandra home.

“What BJP is doing nowadays is not in the interest of the country. In such a situation, if more and more opposition parties unite, it would be better for the country,” he said.

Kumar said many parties have got in touch with them.

“All I can say now is that it is happening in the interest of the country,” he said.

Pawar said these discussions are part of the United Progressive Alliance.

“We all have been together and we are bringing in more parties and groups,” he said.

Kumar said they are trying hard to form a larger coalition in the country. “We will discuss it with all the stakeholders and can give it a new name,” he said.

Asked if Pawar will be the main face of the opposition alliance, Kumar said, “There will be nothing more delightful than that. I have told him that he has to work with more vigour not only for his party but for the entire country.”

The more opposition parties come together, the better it is in the interest of the country, Kumar said.

Pawar said, “To save democracy, it is important to work together. After looking at the condition of the country, it seems that if we work together, there will be support for the alternative.”

The NCP chief said BJP will lose in the Karnataka assembly elections.

“As per my info, people there will oust BJP and elect a secular government,” he said.

“Welcomed the Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Nitish Kumar ji and deputy Chief Minister Shri Tejashwi Yadav ji at my Mumbai residence today. We had a brief discussion to strengthen the Opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,” Pawar tweeted after meeting Kumar.

Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due next year.