News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Nitish meets Pawar, Uddhav in Mumbai, talks Oppn unity for 2024 LS polls

Nitish meets Pawar, Uddhav in Mumbai, talks Oppn unity for 2024 LS polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 12, 2023 00:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Thursday discussed efforts to strengthen opposition unity ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections, the two leaders said.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with NCP President Sharad Pawar during a press conference, in Mumbai, May 11, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kumar, who visited Pawar at the latter's residence in south Mumbai along with deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, told reporters that what the ruling BJP is doing not in the interest of the country.

 

Earlier, he met Uddhav Thackeray at the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader's Bandra home.

“What BJP is doing nowadays is not in the interest of the country. In such a situation, if more and more opposition parties unite, it would be better for the country,” he said.

Kumar said many parties have got in touch with them.

“All I can say now is that it is happening in the interest of the country,” he said.

Pawar said these discussions are part of the United Progressive Alliance.

“We all have been together and we are bringing in more parties and groups,” he said.

Kumar said they are trying hard to form a larger coalition in the country. “We will discuss it with all the stakeholders and can give it a new name,” he said.

Asked if Pawar will be the main face of the opposition alliance, Kumar said, “There will be nothing more delightful than that. I have told him that he has to work with more vigour not only for his party but for the entire country.”

The more opposition parties come together, the better it is in the interest of the country, Kumar said.

Pawar said, “To save democracy, it is important to work together. After looking at the condition of the country, it seems that if we work together, there will be support for the alternative.”

The NCP chief said BJP will lose in the Karnataka assembly elections.

“As per my info, people there will oust BJP and elect a secular government,” he said.

“Welcomed the Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Nitish Kumar ji and deputy Chief Minister Shri Tejashwi Yadav ji at my Mumbai residence today. We had a brief discussion to strengthen the Opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,” Pawar tweeted after meeting Kumar.

Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due next year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Nitish, Naveen meet, deny talks on alliance for polls
Nitish, Naveen meet, deny talks on alliance for polls
Nitish, Pawar lead Oppn call for anti-BJP front
Nitish, Pawar lead Oppn call for anti-BJP front
Mamata-Akhilesh to work on Oppn alliance without Cong
Mamata-Akhilesh to work on Oppn alliance without Cong
All's still not lost, reckons DC coach Ponting
All's still not lost, reckons DC coach Ponting
Pak SC finds Imran's arrest illegal, orders release
Pak SC finds Imran's arrest illegal, orders release
Run-rate on mind, Jaiswal makes quick work of total
Run-rate on mind, Jaiswal makes quick work of total
IPL PHOTOS: Rajasthan Royals thrash KKR by 9 wickets
IPL PHOTOS: Rajasthan Royals thrash KKR by 9 wickets
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Nitish Kumar is already looking at a third option

Nitish Kumar is already looking at a third option

Kharge meets Nitish, Pawar to cement Oppn unity

Kharge meets Nitish, Pawar to cement Oppn unity

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances