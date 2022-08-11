News
Rediff.com  » News » Nitish-led new govt in Bihar brings no-trust vote against assembly speaker

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 11, 2022 00:52 IST
Bihar's new ruling coalition, Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), on Wednesday brought a no-confidence motion against assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha who is a BJP MLA, a senior JD leader said.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar felicitates state assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha with a bouquet on the first day of the State Monsoon Session, in Patna, June 24, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

A notice signed by several legislators of the Grand Alliance was submitted to the assembly secretariat.

The move was made hours after Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of the Grand Alliance.

 

“The motion against Sinha will be taken up by the House when it meets to enable Nitish Kumar to move a trust vote,” senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said.

A special session of the Assembly is expected to be called either on August 24 or 25.

According to the rule, a Speaker can be removed from office by a resolution of the Assembly passed by a majority,” said Choudhary.

While constituents of the Mahagathbandhan have a total of 164 members in the Assembly, the BJP has 77 MLAs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R © Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
