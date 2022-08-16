News
Nitish keeps home; Tejashwi gets health, roads

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 16, 2022 14:41 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar retained the all-important home department, giving him direct control over the state police, as portfolios were on Tuesday allocated in the new cabinet.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kumar has also kept with himself general administration, cabinet secretariat, election and “any other departments not assigned to others”, said an official communication.

Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has got key portfolios like health, road construction, urban housing and development and rural works.

 

Yadav's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav has been given environment, forestry and climate change.

Besides the CM and the deputy CM, only Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (finance, commercial tax and parliamentary affairs) and Bijendra Yadav (power and planning and development) have got more than one portfolios.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
