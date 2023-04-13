Nitish Babu Meets Baby Katyayani, Rahul Baba

What some of our leaders were up to on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish holds Baby Katyayani as her parents Rajshree and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav look on. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nitish Babu with Baby Katyayani here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: From Baby Katyayani to Rahul Baba at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's home in New Delhi. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: An animated Nitish Babu at the press conference, here and below. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tejashwi calls on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Kejriwal interacts with Nitish Babu. Tejashwi and AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha are also seen. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi couldn't flag off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express -- between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt -- in person. So he did so via video conferencing! Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin plays cricket at the inauguration of a scheme for providing cricket and football training to Chennai Corporation School students at the Girls High School, Saidapet in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, centre, with Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, left, and Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer at an iftar party in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: PTI Photo

