Nitish again? Bihar CM likely to be sworn in on Thursday

Nitish again? Bihar CM likely to be sworn in on Thursday

November 17, 2025 14:45 IST

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Bihar is likely to take place in Patna on November 20, official sources said on Monday.

Photograph: ANI/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top leaders of the NDA, including union ministers, are expected to take attend the oath-taking ceremony, they said.

 

Earlier in the day, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal told reporters that the newly elected legislators will meet on Tuesday to elect their legislature party leader.

Most likely, the oath-taking ceremony of the new government will take place either on November 20 or November 21, he said.

Preparations are underway at Patna's Gandhi Maidan for the swearing-in event.

Meanwhile, the last cabinet meeting of the outgoing NDA government in Bihar on Monday authorised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to recommend dissolution of the assembly, a state minister said.

The CM met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan soon after the meeting to apprise him about the decision of the cabinet. The cabinet in its meeting, passed a resolution to recommend the dissolution of the assembly on November 19, he said.

In the recent assembly polls, the NDA bagged more than 200 seats in the 243-member House, with the BJP winning the maximum number of 89 seats, followed by the Janata Dal-United's tally of 85.

