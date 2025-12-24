HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nitin Nabin Returns To Patna With Dhoom Dham

REDIFF NEWS
December 24, 2025 13:03 IST

Nitin Nabin held a roadshow in Patna on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, marking his first visit to his native Bihar after being appointed the Bharatiya Janata Party's national working president.

Until his appointment on December 14, Nabin was a little known minister in the Nitish Kumar government. When he takes over from current BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda after Makar Sakranti next month, he will be the BJP's youngest ever president.

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin

IMAGE: Nitin Nabin, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, the party's state President Sanjay Saraogi during the road show, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin

IMAGE: Samrat Chaudhary and Nitin Nabin during the road show. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin

IMAGE: Nitin Nabin addresses a felicitation ceremony at the Miller High school ground in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin

IMAGE: BJP supporters during the Nitin Nabin road show, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin

IMAGE: Nitin Nabin garlanded by Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Sanjay Saraogi during the felicitation ceremony at the Miller High school ground in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin

IMAGE: Nitin Nabin with Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Sanjay Saraogi during the felicitation ceremony at the Miller High school ground in Patna, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin

IMAGE: A performance during the road show. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
