Nitin Nabin Returns To Patna With Dhoom Dham

Nitin Nabin held a roadshow in Patna on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, marking his first visit to his native Bihar after being appointed the Bharatiya Janata Party's national working president.

Until his appointment on December 14, Nabin was a little known minister in the Nitish Kumar government. When he takes over from current BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda after Makar Sakranti next month, he will be the BJP's youngest ever president.

IMAGE: Nitin Nabin, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, the party's state President Sanjay Saraogi during the road show, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Samrat Chaudhary and Nitin Nabin during the road show. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nitin Nabin addresses a felicitation ceremony at the Miller High school ground in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP supporters during the Nitin Nabin road show, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nitin Nabin garlanded by Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Sanjay Saraogi during the felicitation ceremony at the Miller High school ground in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nitin Nabin with Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Sanjay Saraogi during the felicitation ceremony at the Miller High school ground in Patna, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A performance during the road show. Photograph: ANI Photo

