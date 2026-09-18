Nithari accused Surendra Koli found dead in his tea shop

Surendra Koli, a prominent accused in the horrific Nithari serial killings case, has been discovered dead in Haridwar.

IMAGE: Nithari serial killings accused Surendra Koli walks out of Laskar Jail after being acquitted by the Supreme Court, in Greater Noida on November 12, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Nithari case accused Surendra Koli was found dead in his tea stall in Haridwar.

Koli, who had been acquitted in several Nithari cases, worked as a domestic help for Moninder Singh Pandher.

The Nithari case gained notoriety in 2006 with the discovery of skeletal remains near Pandher's Noida bungalow.

Koli had received multiple death sentences in various cases over the years.

Co-accused Moninder Singh Pandher was also acquitted and released in October 2023.

Nithari case accused Surendra Koli was found dead in his tea stall in Haridwar on Friday, police said.

Koli, who was subsequently acquitted in several Nithari cases, worked as a domestic help at the Noida house of businessman Moninder Singh Pandher.

Understanding The Nithari Case

The Nithari case came to light in 2006 when skeletal remains, skulls and bones were discovered from the backyard and drains near a bungalow (D-5) belonging to Pandher in Sector 31, Noida.

The gruesome findings, unearthing the disappearance and killings of several children and women, had triggered nationwide outrage and terrorised the local community.

Pandher, a co-accused in the case, was also in jail for years but was released on October 20, 2023 following his acquittal in the case.

Koli, who was 30 years old when arrested in 2006, was awarded multiple death sentences in various cases over the years.