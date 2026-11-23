Discover how NIT Rourkela researchers are revolutionising sustainable agriculture by developing an innovative electrochemical process to convert human urine into eco-friendly struvite fertiliser, tackling waste and resource scarcity.

Key Points NIT Rourkela researchers have developed an electrochemical process to extract struvite, a slow-release phosphate mineral fertiliser, from human urine.

This method offers a sustainable, chemical-free route for nutrient recovery, eliminating the need for external chemicals by using a sacrificial magnesium anode.

The research addresses challenges in waste disposal and resource conservation, providing an alternative to energy-intensive traditional fertiliser manufacturing.

To overcome sludge accumulation on electrodes, the team implemented a reverse polarisation process, periodically reversing current flow.

Techno-economic analysis suggests that while struvite recovery alone is not viable, integrating it with other nutrient recovery processes like ammonium sulphate is essential for economic success.

Researchers at NIT Rourkela have developed an electrochemical process to extract struvite, a slow-release phosphate mineral fertiliser from human urine, officials said.

Published in the prestigious Journal of Water Process Engineering, the research offers solutions to challenges such as waste disposal and resource conservation.

Why Nutrient Recovery Matters

Phosphorus is a nutrient required for plant growth and is one of the three main components of Nitrogen-Phosphorus-Potassium (NPK) fertilisers, which are commonly used by farmers to improve crop growth and soil fertility.

Manufacturing of these fertilisers consumes large amounts of energy and is expensive. An alternative to this is recovering phosphorus and nitrogen from waste materials instead of producing them entirely through industrial processes.

Scientists have previously explored various methods to recover nitrogen and phosphorus from human urine. One such method is chemical precipitation, in which chemicals are added to urine to separate and collect nutrients in solid form. However, this method requires the continuous addition of alkaline chemicals and external magnesium salts, increasing operational costs and chemical consumption.

NIT Rourkela's Innovative Electrochemical Method

"Our electrochemical process offers a sustainable and chemical-free route for nutrient recovery. By using a sacrificial magnesium anode, we can generate the required magnesium ions in situ, eliminating the need for external chemical addition and enabling precise control over the precipitation process.

"This makes the technology compact, modular, and well-suited for decentralised nutrient recovery," said Balasubramanian, Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela.

Overcoming Challenges And Economic Viability

Although the chemical process involved in the developed system is simple, one of the main challenges in using this method is the accumulation of sludge on the electrodes' surface. As this sludge sits on the surface, it prevents the electrodes from working properly, making it difficult for electricity to pass through efficiently.

"This can slow down the chemical reaction and reduce the overall efficiency of the system. To overcome this, the research team used a reverse polarisation process, in which the direction of current flow is reversed periodically to remove any deposits on the electrodes and enable uniform dissolution of magnesium into the urine solution.

"Our techno-economic analysis indicates that while struvite recovery alone from a 35 L reactor is not economically viable due to high operating costs, integrating it with additional nutrient recovery processes -- such as recovering ammonium sulphate -- is essential," he said.