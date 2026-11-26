Discover how researchers at NIT Rourkela have innovatively patented a method to convert inactive proteins, typically discarded by pharmaceutical companies, into advanced hydrogels with significant potential for wound healing, tissue regeneration, and drug delivery.

Key Points NIT Rourkela researchers have patented a method to transform inactive proteins, usually discarded by pharmaceutical firms, into functional hydrogels.

The process involves heating proteins like BMP-2 to unfold them, causing aggregation, then adding hydrogen peroxide and hyaluronic acid to form a porous gel.

These hydrogels demonstrate potential for wound healing, tissue regeneration, and targeted drug delivery, as shown in laboratory tests with antibiotics.

The material's water-retention properties, antioxidant activity, and sustained drug-release characteristics are enhanced by the synergistic contribution of BMP-2 and hyaluronic acid.

While promising in in-vivo models, further biocompatibility studies in higher animal models are required before clinical trials can commence.

Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have patented a method to convert inactive proteins discarded by pharmaceutical companies into hydrogels that could have applications in wound healing, tissue regeneration and drug delivery, officials said.

The findings of the research have been published in the Royal Society of Chemistry's Journal of Materials Chemistry.

Understanding Protein Waste

Proteins perform a wide range of functions in the human body, including tissue repair and regulation of biological processes, and are central to modern medicines and regenerative therapies. However, they are delicate molecules that can lose their three-dimensional structure when exposed to heat, chemicals or harsh processing conditions, said Harekrushna Sahoo, professor in the Department of Chemistry at NIT Rourkela.

"Once unfolded, the molecules tend to stick together, forming clumps known as aggregates. This aggregation causes proteins to lose their biological function. As a result, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies typically discard them," he said.

The Hydrogel Conversion Process

The research team has developed a process to convert such discarded proteins into wound-healing hydrogels. For this, the researchers heated bone morphogenetic protein-2 (BMP-2) to about 85 degrees Celsius for 10 minutes, causing it to unfold.

Chemical reactions then caused the unfolded proteins to aggregate. Hydrogen peroxide and hyaluronic acid were subsequently added to the aggregates to form a gel. The material contains tiny pores that allow it to absorb water, retain medicines and interact with body tissues.

"The synthesis and performance are associated with the synergistic contribution of BMP-2 protein and hyaluronic acid, particularly its water-retention properties which improved the hydrogel architecture, antioxidant activity and sustained drug-release characteristics," Sahoo said.

Promising Applications And Future Steps

In laboratory tests, the researchers loaded the hydrogel with the antibiotic ampicillin and examined its drug-release capabilities, indicating its potential for targeted drug delivery. The gel also supported the growth of fibroblasts, cells that play an important role in wound healing.

Monalisa Mishra, associate professor in the Department of Life Sciences at NIT Rourkela, said the wound-healing efficacy of the BMP-2-hyaluronic acid composite hydrogel was evaluated using Drosophila melanogaster as an in-vivo model.

"Although we found that the hydrogel is quite promising in our model, its biocompatibility still needs to be established in higher animal models before clinical trials," Mishra said.