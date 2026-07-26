NISAR satellite shows 60cm Venezuela quake ground shift

The NASA-ISRO NISAR satellite has provided unprecedented insights into the Venezuela earthquakes, revealing a significant 60-centimetre ground shift and demonstrating the power of InSAR technology for rapid disaster response and understanding seismic events.

IMAGE: Debris of a collapsed building lies after an earthquake, in La Guaira, Venezuela, on June 24, 2026. Photograph: Maxwell Briceno/Reuters

Key Points NASA-ISRO's NISAR satellite revealed up to 60 centimetres of ground shift in Venezuela following recent twin earthquakes.

The InSAR technique, comparing satellite data before and after the quake, was crucial in mapping surface displacement.

This event marked the first activation of NISAR's urgent response system for large earthquake surface mapping.

The significant horizontal displacement, particularly near Caracas airport, explains the severe damage in affected regions.

NISAR data helped refine the US Geological Survey's fault-slip model, enhancing understanding of the earthquake's depth impact.

The twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela last month caused massive devastation in Caracas and La Guaira as the earth shifted as much as 60 centimetres (two feet), data from the NASA-ISRO satellite NISAR has revealed.

Researchers studied the images of the Earth taken by the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite on June 13 and 18 (before the quake) and on June 25 and 30 to detect the changes in the terrain after the June 24 earthquake.

This was the first time the NISAR urgent response system was used to map surface displacement from a large earthquake.

Understanding Ground Displacement With InSAR

Scientists used a technique called InSAR, which compares data from repeat passes to detect subtle changes in the distance between the satellite and the ground, NASA said in a statement earlier this month.

Since the earthquake occurred on a strike-slip fault, the majority of the deformations were horizontal (east-west).

Particularly strong displacement was recorded south of the international airport in Caracas, where the surface shifted approximately 60 centimetres.

"These are reasons why the damage in Caracas and La Guaira was so extreme," said Eric Fielding, a geophysicist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

"InSAR tells us a lot about what happened during this earthquake," he said.

Seismic Activity And Fault Systems

According to NASA, NISAR views Earth at an angle, about 40 degrees from straight down, allowing it to capture a mix of horizontal and vertical displacement.

The fault is part of a network of fractures that lies along the boundary between the Caribbean plate to the north and the South American plate to the south. Scientists say faults along this plate boundary, including the San Sebastian fault system, where these quakes likely occurred, and possibly part of the Bocono system, have long been accumulating strain.

The fault rupture propagated offshore, toward the east, and then back onshore near the international airport north of Caracas.

NISAR's Role In Disaster Response

Using the NISAR data, the US Geological Survey refined its fault-slip model, or "finite fault model," to better constrain how the fault slipped at depth, including along the rupture's eastern section.

"That is extremely helpful for the people who need to understand why the damage was so severe in that area," Fielding said.

The displacement maps for this event were provided through NISAR's Urgent Response (UR) system, a fast-track process that can deliver data within 12 to 24 hours to support disaster response.

The rapid processing relies on predicted orbit information, so UR maps are preliminary until they are later reprocessed with precise orbit information, typically within a day or two.