News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 19th round of India-China military talks lasts for 2 days

19th round of India-China military talks lasts for 2 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 15, 2023 22:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India and China agreed to resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in an expeditious manner, a joint statement said on Tuesday, a day after the two sides concluded two-day military talks.

IMAGE: Indian Army formations including the T-90 and T-72 tanks and BMP infantry combat vehicles carry out drills in Eastern Ladakh to cross the Indus River and attack enemy positions, on July 8, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

'The two sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector,' it said.

'In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, they exchanged views in an open and forward looking manner,' the statement added.

 

The 19th round of India-China Corps Commander-level meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on August 13-14, it said.

It was for the first time that the high-level military talks on the lingering border row spanned two days.

'They agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels,' the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

'In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas,' it said.

The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Disengagement No Win Situation For India And China'
'Disengagement No Win Situation For India And China'
'China Wants To keep India On The Hook'
'China Wants To keep India On The Hook'
'China is a backstabber'
'China is a backstabber'
Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested
Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested
Subdued I-Day in Himachal as state mourns rain deaths
Subdued I-Day in Himachal as state mourns rain deaths
Ready to cheer? World Cup tickets up for registration
Ready to cheer? World Cup tickets up for registration
PM lists reforms undertaken to modernise armed forces
PM lists reforms undertaken to modernise armed forces
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

India, China talks focus on disengaging in east Ladakh

India, China talks focus on disengaging in east Ladakh

India to ask China for early disengagement in Ladakh

India to ask China for early disengagement in Ladakh

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances