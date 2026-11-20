A tragic incident in Gurugram's Sohna town sees a nine-year-old girl found dead by hanging, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances, including her reported mental distress.

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Key Points A nine-year-old girl was found hanging at her home in Sohna town on Friday.

Her younger sister discovered her, and she was subsequently declared dead at a private hospital.

The girl's father informed police that she had been experiencing mental distress for some time.

Police and a forensic team inspected the scene, and a post-mortem examination is scheduled for tomorrow.

A nine-year-old girl was found hanging at her home in Sohna town here on Friday and was declared dead at a hospital, police said.

The girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room by her younger sister, who alerted their mother. The family rushed her to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police Investigate Tragic Incident

At the time, the girl's father, Kailash, a mason and resident of Mangal Nagar in Ward 19, had gone out for work, while her mother was on the roof drying clothes, police said.

According to police, Kailash has three daughters and two sons. After being alerted by his wife, he returned home and took the girl to the hospital.

The father told police that the girl had been experiencing mental distress for some time.

ACP Sohna Mukesh Yadav reached the spot with a police team after receiving information. A forensic team also inspected the scene and collected evidence.

The police took custody of the body and sent it to the mortuary at Sohna Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

"The post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow. Further investigation is underway," Yadav said.