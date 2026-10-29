Nine Unqualified Practitioners Arrested In Surat Raids

Surat police have busted a network of unqualified practitioners, arresting nine individuals on Thursday who were operating clinics without proper medical degrees, posing a significant public health risk.

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Key Points Nine individuals were arrested on Thursday in Surat's Dindoli area for allegedly operating clinics without medical qualifications.

The raids were conducted by the police's Special Operations Group (SOG).

The accused had educational qualifications ranging from Class 10 to Bachelor of Arts degrees and were practising medicine.

Medical equipment, injections, and medicines worth Rs 95,138 were seized during the raids.

Some accused had worked as clinical assistants or compounders and had run clinics for six months to 10 years.

Nine persons allegedly operating clinics without requisite medical qualifications were nabbed on Thursday during raids in Surat's Dindoli area, a police official said.

Police Crackdown On Fake Doctors

The raids were conducted by the police's Special Operations Group (SOG), Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajdeepsinh Nakum said.

"The nine accused, who had educational qualifications ranging from Class 10 and Class 12 to Bachelor of Arts degrees, were practising medicine. Medical equipment, injections and medicines worth Rs 95,138 were seized during the raids," the DCP said.

According to an official release, some of the accused had previously worked as clinical assistants or compounders.

They had allegedly been running clinics in Surat for periods ranging from six months to 10 years, it added.