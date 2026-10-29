Home  » News » Nine Unqualified Practitioners Arrested In Surat Raids

Nine Unqualified Practitioners Arrested In Surat Raids

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 29, 2026 20:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Surat police have busted a network of unqualified practitioners, arresting nine individuals on Thursday who were operating clinics without proper medical degrees, posing a significant public health risk.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Nine individuals were arrested on Thursday in Surat's Dindoli area for allegedly operating clinics without medical qualifications.
  • The raids were conducted by the police's Special Operations Group (SOG).
  • The accused had educational qualifications ranging from Class 10 to Bachelor of Arts degrees and were practising medicine.
  • Medical equipment, injections, and medicines worth Rs 95,138 were seized during the raids.
  • Some accused had worked as clinical assistants or compounders and had run clinics for six months to 10 years.

Nine persons allegedly operating clinics without requisite medical qualifications were nabbed on Thursday during raids in Surat's Dindoli area, a police official said.

Police Crackdown On Fake Doctors

The raids were conducted by the police's Special Operations Group (SOG), Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajdeepsinh Nakum said.

 

"The nine accused, who had educational qualifications ranging from Class 10 and Class 12 to Bachelor of Arts degrees, were practising medicine. Medical equipment, injections and medicines worth Rs 95,138 were seized during the raids," the DCP said.

According to an official release, some of the accused had previously worked as clinical assistants or compounders.

They had allegedly been running clinics in Surat for periods ranging from six months to 10 years, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

surat fake doctorsunqualified practitionersmedical fraud indiadindoli raidssog arrests

More From Rediff

The Best Wildlife Photos Of The Year

The Best Wildlife Photos Of The Year
Poor, Young, Disposable: How Bishnoi Gang Recruits

Poor, Young, Disposable: How Bishnoi Gang Recruits
Are Indian, Chinese Troops In A Face-off In Arunachal?

Are Indian, Chinese Troops In A Face-off In Arunachal?

Related Stories

Fake Doctors Busted In Surat: 16 Apprehended In Special Drive

Fake Doctors Busted In Surat: 16 Apprehended In Special Drive

Web Stories

6 Benefits Of A Cold Shower

6 Benefits Of A Cold Shower

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!
Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features

Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features