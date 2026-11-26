Nine individuals in Latur face charges under the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act for allegedly operating outside their authorised areas and violating licence conditions, highlighting strict enforcement against illegal lending practices.

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Key Points Nine individuals have been booked in Latur under the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act.

The accused allegedly disbursed loans beyond their permitted operational jurisdictions and violated licence conditions.

Eight of the accused are from Nilanga town and one is from Nandand village.

The alleged violations occurred between December 2024 and February 2026.

The case was registered on Wednesday following a complaint by a Cooperation Officer.

Nine persons were booked in Latur under the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act for allegedly disbursing loans beyond their permitted operational jurisdictions and violating licence conditions, a police official said on Thursday.

Of these, eight are from Nilanga town and one from Nandand village, he added.

"Between December 2024 and February 2026, they allegedly advanced loans outside their authorised areas and failed to comply with the terms and conditions stipulated in their moneylending licences," the official said.

The case was registered on Wednesday on a complaint by Rahul Chavan, Cooperation Officer Grade-II and Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Nilanga, he said.