Nine individuals face charges in Bhadohi for the alleged harassment and attempted stripping of a Dalit woman and the brutal assault on her husband, highlighting concerns over safety and initial police response.

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Key Points Nine individuals have been booked for allegedly harassing a 22-year-old Dalit woman and attacking her husband in Bhadohi.

The incident reportedly occurred on September 30, when accused men allegedly showed obscene videos, made advances, and attempted to disrobe the woman.

Later that night, the woman's husband was attacked with an iron rod, leaving him seriously injured, while the woman was also hurt trying to protect him.

The woman alleged that police initially took no action and instead booked her husband for breach of peace on October 12.

Charges have now been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST Act.

Nine people have been booked for allegedly harassing and attempting to strip a 22-year-old Dalit woman and attacking her husband with an iron rod, leaving him seriously injured, police said on Monday.

The case was registered on Sunday following a complaint by the woman to Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi, Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Agrawal said.

Details Of The Alleged Incident

The incident took place on September 30 around 10 pm, when five named accused and four unidentified men allegedly reached the rented house of the couple in the Badi Bagh area to put up a banner, he said.

The accused allegedly showed the woman obscene videos, made inappropriate advances and asked her to accompany them for the night. When she objected, they allegedly abused her with casteist slurs, assaulted her and attempted to drag her away after partially disrobing her, he said, citing the complaint.

The woman was rescued following intervention by the landlord and nearby residents, Agrawal said.

Subsequent Attack And Police Inaction Claims

Later that night, when the woman was narrating the incident to her husband, the accused allegedly attacked him with an iron rod, striking him near his left eye and leaving him unconscious. The woman was also injured while trying to protect him, he said.

The woman also alleged that police initially took no action and instead booked her husband for breach of peace on October 12.

Agrawal said charges have been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST Act.

Circle Officer Sumit Tripathi has been directed to ensure prompt action, he added.