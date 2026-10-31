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Odisha Police Arrest Nine In Jana Seva Kendra Owner Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 31, 2026 00:11 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Odisha police have apprehended nine individuals, including three juveniles, for the brutal murder of a Jana Seva Kendra owner during a robbery attempt in Keonjhar.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Nine people, including three juveniles, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Jana Seva Kendra owner in Keonjhar, Odisha.
  • The victim, Trilochan Mohant, was attacked with sharp weapons and shot three times on Wednesday night during a robbery attempt.
  • The incident occurred as Mohant was returning home after closing his shop, carrying the day's earnings.
  • Police reconstructed the crime scene on Friday with six of the accused.

The police have arrested nine people, including three juveniles, in connection with the murder of a Jana Seva Kendra owner in Odisha's Keonjhar district, an officer said on Friday.

The accused persons allegedly attacked the victim with sharp weapons. They also fired three rounds of bullets at him in Kendeipashi in the Turumunga police station area when the victim, Trilochan Mohant, was returning home after closing his shop and carrying the day's earnings on Wednesday night.

 

Police said the murder resulted from a robbery attempt.

On Friday, the police took six of the accused to the crime scene to reconstruct the incident.

Meanwhile, Keonjhar SP Nitin Kusalkar met the bereaved family members and expressed his condolences.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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