Police Bust Animal Smuggling Ring In UP, Rescue 17 Animals

Uttar Pradesh police successfully busted an animal smuggling operation in Ghazipur on Thursday, leading to the arrest of nine individuals from Bihar and Jharkhand and the rescue of 17 animals.

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Key Points Nine alleged animal smugglers were arrested in Ghazipur district on Thursday.

Police rescued 17 animals being transported cruelly in three pickup vans.

The arrests occurred at the Bara check post on the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border.

Nine mobile phones and Rs 24,240 in cash were recovered from the accused.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Nine alleged animal smugglers from Bihar and Jharkhand were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district on Thursday and 17 animals were rescued from three pickup vans in which they were being transported in a cruel manner, police said.

Police Action Against Smugglers

The police also recovered nine mobile phones and Rs 24,240 in cash from the accused, they said.

SP Vinay Singh said a team led by Sub-Inspector Vijay Bahadur Singh was checking vehicles at the Bara check post on the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border when the three pickup vans arrived.

A search of the vehicles led to the recovery of the 17 animals and the arrest of the nine accused.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and further legal proceedings are underway, the officer said.