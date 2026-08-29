Nilekani Panel Invites Exam Reform Suggestions

The task force's move to directly solicit views from students, parents and teachers marks a parallel effort to bring education stakeholders into the reform process.

IMAGE: Students appear for an exam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Public Consultation Opens

The High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) on reforms in public examinations has sought suggestions from students, parents, teachers and citizens on how to make examinations more secure, transparent, and reliable.

The task force has invited suggestions in English, Hindi and regional languages through WhatsApp, its web site, a toll-free helpline, and e-mail.

The consultation will remain open until September 13.

The six-member task force was constituted by the government in July amid concerns over integrity of examinations and the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

It is headed by Infosys Co-Founder and former Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) chairman Nandan Nilekani.

The other members are former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath, former Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, former school education secretary Anita Karwal and former Bihar chief secretary Amrit Lal Meena.

Key Points Nandan Nilekani-led High-Powered Task Force has invited suggestions from students, parents, teachers and citizens on public examination reforms till September 13.

Suggestions can be submitted in English, Hindi and regional languages through WhatsApp, a website, a toll-free helpline and email.

The consultation follows concerns over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and runs alongside implementation of earlier NTA reform recommendations.

The Supreme Court has also sought details on the Centre's progress in implementing examination reform measures.

Areas Under Review

The task force is examining reforms covering the conduct, security, design, and governance of public examinations, including those conducted by the NTA.

Its remit also includes strengthening institutional systems and processes, use of technology, examination infrastructure, accessibility and inclusion, and student well-being.

The consultation is open to a wider set of stakeholders, including academic institutions, examination bodies, state governments, experts, professional organisations, and civil society.

The inputs received will be used by the task force in developing its recommendations for a more robust and future-ready examination system.

The public can submit suggestions to the task force through its WhatsApp number, website, toll-free helpline or email by September 13.

NEET Leak Fallout

The consultation comes against the backdrop of mounting concerns over examination malpractice, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 paper leak that resulted in the cancellation of the May 3 examination and a subsequent re-test.

The controversy had also brought renewed scrutiny on the NTA and its examination processes.

Earlier Reform Push

The government had earlier set up an expert committee, headed by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan in 2024, to recommend reforms in the NTA and public examinations.

Its recommendations covered areas including question-paper security, examination centres, technology, and data protection.

The latest exercise is taking place alongside the Centre's efforts to implement recommendations of the Radhakrishnan committee.

The Supreme Court has also sought details from the Centre and the NTA on steps taken to implement the earlier panel's recommendations as well as measures being considered under the new examination reform exercise.

Reformation exercise follows public discontent over the education system, which was triggered by the exam paper leaks and led to widespread protests across several states, including at schools, mounting pressure on the Centre over issues ranging from examination security and the functioning of the NTA to infrastructure and other gaps in government schools.

The Centre's public outreach also comes shortly after the Cockroach Janta Party, which led the protests that culminated in the resignation of then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, launched its 'School Theek Karo' campaign.

The campaign sought to engage directly with students and parents on problems in government schools, including gaps in infrastructure and basic facilities.

The task force's move to directly solicit views from students, parents and teachers marks a parallel effort to bring education stakeholders into the reform process.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff